EffortlessHR has expanded its partnership with Enquiron® to deliver the EffortlessHR Compliance Center, a custom-tailored employer solution with a focus on HR and employment law.

EffortlessHR, recognizing the changing needs of its Human Capital Management customers, worked with long-time partner Enquiron to develop a product enhancement, worth thousands of dollars annually. EffortlessHR’s solution users can leverage the advice, tools and resources to help with their organizations’ day-to-day and complex HR situations. “We’ve been partners with Enquiron for over 7 years,” said Lola Kakes, founder of EffortlessHR. “Both companies have seen the benefit of this relationship, and we’re now excited for our customers to experience the value as well.”

Each EffortlessHR customer will have instant and unlimited access to award winning employment law advice and content, such as articles, guides, forms, HR resources, tools, online training, and more. This custom suite of services has been selected to help them save both time and money.

“We know EffortlessHR truly cares about putting their customers first and being a leader in the industry, so we’re delighted to play a part in helping them to do just that,” said Mike Naclerio, President/CEO of Enquiron. “We’ve been providing impactful services to employers for over 20 years, and now we’ll be able to deliver this enhanced value to EffortlessHR’s customers as well.”

About EffortlessHRTM:

EffortlessHR was developed as a web-based program to fill a missing gap in the small business marketplace. That gap is to provide an affordable and totally comprehensive, HR department to companies who have little or no HR experience. EffortlessHR, Inc, founded in 2008, is incorporated in the state of Arizona with headquarters in Tucson, AZ and provides HRIS to US companies in all 50 states.

EffortlessHR provides a platform to automate much of the HR process and ensure compliance and quality employee management, as well as providing the means for employees, managers, and administrators to manage personnel and company information. EffortlessHR allows a client’s staff to manage HR information based on specific company needs. This allows the company to easily access employee information.

About Enquiron®

Enquiron, http://www.enquiron.com, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, provides consultative business solutions to employers in all 50 states, across various industries, sectors and sizes. Since 1996, Enquiron has revolutionized the way that services impacting HR, Employment Law, Health Care, Retirement and more are delivered to and utilized by employers. Enquiron has locations across the United States and is a trusted partner to organizations who need specific answers to specific questions.