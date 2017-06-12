New York, NY (PRWEB) June 12, 2017
PR News and CommPro will celebrate the innovative and creative financial communications campaigns and people behind them through the first annual Finnie Awards. This program is open to all agency, corporation, nonprofit/association and government organizations. The entry deadline is August 4.
Enter the Finnies at http://www.prnewsonline.com/the-finnies17.
Finnie Award categories include:
- Analyst Relations
- CEO of the Year
- CFO of the Year
- Financial Communications Campaign
- Financial Communications Plan
- M&A Communications
- Most Effective FinComm Content Marketing Campaign
- Most Innovative Crowdfunding Program
- Most Innovative IR
- Newsroom
- Press Release
- Rising FinComm Star
- Rising FinTech Star
- Rising IR Star
- Sectors
- Top Annual Report
- Top Corporate Governance
- Top Crisis Management
- Top FinTech Launch
- Top Investor Event
- Top IPO IR
- Top IR (investor relations) Strategy
- Top IR Firm
- Top IR Team (in-house)
- Top IR Website
- Top IRO
- Top Marketing in a Crowdfunding Campaign
- Top Online Investor Relations Center
- Top Reporting
- Top Social Media IR
- Top Sole Practitioner/Consultant
View the full category list at http://www.prnewsonline.com/the-finnies17#categories.
A panel of corporate, agency and academic executives will judge entries. Winners will be selected based on how they met their goals and strategic objectives. Other factors include creativity, innovation, sound planning and implementation. Winners will be celebrated at an awards luncheon in New York City in November.
The same Finnie Award submission can be placed in multiple categories at a discount of $275.
To submit an entry or for additional information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/the-finnies17. For questions regarding The Finnie Awards, contact PR News’ Awards Coordinator, Mary-Lou French at mfrench(at)accessintel.com.
