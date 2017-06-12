PR News and CommPro will celebrate the innovative and creative financial communications campaigns and people behind them through the first annual Finnie Awards. This program is open to all agency, corporation, nonprofit/association and government organizations. The entry deadline is August 4.

Enter the Finnies at http://www.prnewsonline.com/the-finnies17.

Finnie Award categories include:



Analyst Relations

CEO of the Year

CFO of the Year

Financial Communications Campaign

Financial Communications Plan

M&A Communications

Most Effective FinComm Content Marketing Campaign

Most Innovative Crowdfunding Program

Most Innovative IR

Newsroom

Press Release

Rising FinComm Star

Rising FinTech Star

Rising IR Star

Sectors

Top Annual Report

Top Corporate Governance

Top Crisis Management

Top FinTech Launch

Top Investor Event

Top IPO IR

Top IR (investor relations) Strategy

Top IR Firm

Top IR Team (in-house)

Top IR Website

Top IRO

Top Marketing in a Crowdfunding Campaign

Top Online Investor Relations Center

Top Reporting

Top Social Media IR

Top Sole Practitioner/Consultant

View the full category list at http://www.prnewsonline.com/the-finnies17#categories.

A panel of corporate, agency and academic executives will judge entries. Winners will be selected based on how they met their goals and strategic objectives. Other factors include creativity, innovation, sound planning and implementation. Winners will be celebrated at an awards luncheon in New York City in November.

The same Finnie Award submission can be placed in multiple categories at a discount of $275.

To submit an entry or for additional information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/the-finnies17. For questions regarding The Finnie Awards, contact PR News’ Awards Coordinator, Mary-Lou French at mfrench(at)accessintel.com.

The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PR News Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals’ skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries. For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com

CONTACT:

Laura Snitkovskiy

Director of Marketing

PR News

lsnitkovskiy(at)accessintel.com