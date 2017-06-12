Lifting Up Westchester Names Executive Director

Anahaita Kotval I believe that having a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home is the foundation on which all other economic and social advancement can be built.

Lifting Up Westchester has announced the appointment of Tarrytown resident Anahaita Kotval, as its new Executive Director. Kotval, who is currently the Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel of Inspirica, was unanimously chosen by the Lifting Up Westchester Board of Directors to fill the position of longtime Executive Director Paul Anderson-Winchell, who is retiring after 11 years in the role. Kotval joined Lifting Up Westchester officially at the end of May.

“In our search for executive leadership for our organization, Anahaita was the natural choice,” said Helen Hamlyn, Lifting Up Westchester Board President. “Anahaita brings years of nonprofit experience, superior business and legal acumen, and tremendous passion to the position. I am confident that Lifting Up Westchester is well-positioned for continued success with Anahaita at the helm.”

After graduating from Harvard Law School, Kotval began her career as a prosecutor for the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and established herself as an industry leader on securities regulation during a 13‐year career at RBS where she last served as Managing Director and General Counsel of its investment bank in the Americas, RBS Global Banking & Markets (formerly Greenwich Capital).

In 2011 she joined Inspirica as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. Inspirica is a Stamford, CT based non-profit that focuses on breaking the cycle of homelessness.

“I believe that having a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home is the foundation on which all other economic and social advancement can be built. I was drawn to Lifting Up Westchester because its programs are centered on helping clients to achieve this housing stability and the self-sufficiency that follows,” said Kotval.

Kotval is a life-long resident of Westchester County. She and her husband raised their two sons in Tarrytown. An ardent volunteer before deciding to commit to a full-time professional career in the nonprofit sector, Kotval has served on the board and executive committees of My Sister’s Place and Pro Bono Partnership. She received Pro Bono’s Partnership Volunteer of the Year award in 2003 and Volunteer of the Decade award in 2007.

Kotval has also served on the board of the Westchester Community Foundation, the Fairfield County Community Foundation, the Women’s Bond Club of New York and the Legal and Compliance Division of the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association.

Kotval received a B.S. magna cum laude in Applied Math and Economics from Brown University in 1988, and a J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1991.

The executive director position search was conducted but Support Center for Nonprofit Management, based in Manhattan.

About Lifting Up Westchester

Lifting Up Westchester (http://www.liftingupwestchester.org) is a 501 (c )(3) organization whose mission is to restore hope to Westchester County’s men, women and children in need by providing them with food, shelter and support- lifting them to greater self-sufficiency with dignity and respect. It is one of the largest social services agencies in Westchester County and has been fulfilling its mission since 1979 through the operation of eight community-based programs. The agency serves 4,000 men, women and children each year providing 140,000 meals to the hungry and 28,000 nights of shelter to the homeless.

