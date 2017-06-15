Life Creeps into Art at the Esther Klein Gallery’s Newest Exhibit

The newest exhibition at the University City Science Center’s Esther Klein Gallery (EKG) follows an artist’s journey through creative experimentation and interdisciplinary collaboration. Feature Creep, a solo exhibition by Maximillian Lawrence, opens on June 22, 2017 and runs through July 22nd. An opening reception will be held at EKG, located at 3600 Market Street in Philadelphia, on Thursday, June 22nd from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The term “feature creep” primarily refers to the ongoing expansion of features in products like computer software, usually making the software more complicated. Lawrence has adopted this terminology and describes it as the process of life creeping into a piece of work, similar to the experience of recognizing the features of a face in a cloud. By collaborating with a diverse range of musicians, artists, enthusiasts and scientists, Lawrence explores the phenomenon of pareidolic synestheseastic transfigurations, a process in which we are inclined to recognize significant forms in unfamiliar stimuli.

Visitors to the gallery will experience a variety of multimedia projects involving circuits, animatronics, and sound, including a “smart beehive” with live streaming data that Lawrence created in collaboration with Rhode Island School of Design student Wynn Geary. Other works in this exhibition include collaborations with Broderick Bauman, David Ryskalczyk, Phil Ryskalczyk, Troy Taylor, Samantha Witchen and Zhi Zhang.

Maximillian Lawrence is an interdisciplinary artist and teacher based in Philadelphia. He studied at Cornell University and Rhode Island School of Design where he received a B.F.A. in Painting. Lawrence is one of the founders of Space 1026, an artist-run collective in Philadelphia that focuses on silk screening, printmaking, painting, audio/video production and graphic design. Lawrence has spent the last 10 years making art that incorporates circuit boards, wire, painting, printing, sound, light and other multimedia elements to explore contemporary culture. He has exhibited work nationally including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and the Clocktower Gallery in Residence. Lawrence was one of The Hacktory’s artists-in-residence as part of the Unknown Territories Fellowship in 2014, and he currently teaches engineering at The Science Leadership Academy at Beeber in West Philadelphia.

About the Science Center

Located in the heart of uCity Square, the Science Center is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that catalyzes and connects innovation to entrepreneurship and technology commercialization. For 50+ years, the Science Center has supported startups, research, and economic development in the life sciences, healthcare, physical sciences, and emerging technology sectors. As a result, graduate firms and current residents of the Science Center’s incubator support one out of every 100 jobs in the Greater Philadelphia region and drive $13 billion in economic activity in the region annually. By providing resources and programming for any stage of a business’s lifecycle, the Science Center helps scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators take their concepts from idea to IPO – and beyond.

For more information about the Science Center, go to http://www.sciencecenter.org

About the Esther Klein Gallery

The Esther Klein Gallery (EKG), which opened in 1977, uses the creative arts as a platform to explore relationships between art, science and technology. EKG seeks to positively impact the cultural life of both its immediate neighborhood of West Philadelphia and the broader Philadelphia community. EKG programming is designed to explore the range of art, science and technology exhibitions, and includes gallery talks, panel discussions, and education programs. For more information, visit http://www.sciencecenter.org/discover/ekg.