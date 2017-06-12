Henry Ford Academy Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Henry Ford Academy, a four-year public charter high school located on the campus of The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, celebrates its 20th anniversary as a successful example of public schools in public spaces. Inspired by Henry Ford’s “Learning by Doing” philosophy, the Academy has been at the forefront of innovative teaching and active learning since its launch in 1997. HFA was founded as a partnership between Ford Motor Company, The Henry Ford and Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency.

By virtue of its location on the campus of The Henry Ford, the Academy integrates the unique assets of Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village into its curriculum on an ongoing basis. Each day students experience and learn from the unparalleled collections of The Henry Ford, its exhibitions and programs and they are inspired by some of the greatest innovators in history.

“We are so proud of Henry Ford Academy and the fact that we have a successful high school fully integrated on our campus,” said Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO of The Henry Ford. “Whether in our classrooms, on the museum floor or in Greenfield Village, our students are fully engaged with a curriculum that is supported by our institution’s mission of providing unique educational experiences based on America’s traditions of ingenuity, resourcefulness and innovation.”

The Academy delivers a full college preparatory curriculum to approximately 500 students in 9th through 12th grade, with a focus on developing the 21st-century skills which graduates need to succeed in the world today. Extensive use of project-based learning provides hands-on, real-life problem-solving experience, and creates an environment where innovation is emphasized. The school model has been replicated by Henry Ford Learning Institute in Detroit and San Antonio.

Per Michigan School Data reports, Henry Ford Academy’s average graduation rate is greater than 95 percent. Each graduate in the Class of 2017 has completed 28 credits of college prep coursework, received an acceptance letter from a college or university, participated in a 75-hour internship in a career pathway of his or her choice and has completed a minimum of 40 hours of community service. Collectively, Henry Ford Academy graduating seniors have been accepted into more than 60 colleges and universities nationwide, and have been awarded college scholarships and grants of approximately $2 million.

“We are extremely proud of the achievement of our students and alumni through our 20 years,” said Cora Christmas, principal. “Our students succeed not only in the academic arena but also in their career accomplishments and their enthusiasm for giving back to their community once they graduate.”

About Henry Ford Academy

Henry Ford Academy is the nation’s first charter school developed jointly by a global corporation, public education, and a nonprofit cultural institution. Designed to prepare students for life in the 21st century, the Academy began in the fall of 1997. Henry Ford Academy was conceived, developed, and implemented by Ford Motor Company and The Henry Ford, and chartered by Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency. HFA’s mission is to develop critical thinkers, life-long learners, and responsible citizens prepared for college, career, and the global community.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shape America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy®-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information please visit our website thehenryford.org.