Peloton Global Adds New Elite Member - Joins Forces With GWG Life

As a leader in the life insurance secondary market, GWG Life has specialized in turning life insurance policies into assets that can be used for a variety of needs in retirement – eliminating premium payments and in many cases providing a tax-free benefit that can be used for health care and senior living expenses.

Said CEO of Peloton Global, Andy Holden, “GWG seeks to empower professionals within the industry to prosper financially through a lesser known yet innovative market – we want to tap into that. It’s important that consumers know they have options beyond the conventional scope of thinking and that’s what GWG brings to the table.”

“We have a vision to establish ourselves as an industry leader, trusted partner and provider of transparent and innovative financial solutions,” said Chris Orestis, Executive Vice President of GWG. “We are committed to building a better future for everyone we serve. By exchanging a life insurance policy for a living benefit that can pay for retirement and long term care costs we are ensuring a more secure future for millions of people across this country.”

About Peloton Global Distribution Services®

Peloton is a consortium of elite individual organizations that are top performers within their industry. By aligning with Peloton, members have access to the powerful synergy of shared market intelligence, world-class marketing and lead generation capabilities, extensive products, services, technologies, systems and a superior level of support to create unmatched performance in the insurance and financial services industry.

Peloton membership allows the individual member entities and the group as a whole to combine strengths in order to reach the highest level of competitive success. Membership includes some of the premier general agencies, valued specialty companies and innovative industry suppliers on a global level.

To learn more about Peloton please visit: http://www.pelotonglobal.com.

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GWGH) the parent company of GWG Life, is a financial services company committed to transforming the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. Already a recognized disruptor in the life insurance secondary market, GWG Life seeks to further transform the industry by continuing to create innovative products and services.

As of March 31, 2017, GWG Life's growing portfolio consisted of over $1.4 billion in face value of policy benefits. Since 2006, GWG Life has purchased over $2.4 billion in life insurance policy benefits and paid seniors more than $418.4 million for their life insurance.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info(at)gwglife.com or visit http://www.gwgh.com.