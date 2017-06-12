Sundown AI Hosts Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Sundown AI announces its upcoming Virtual Conference on Automation and Artificial Intelligence on July 6th, 2017. The objective of this conference will be to highlight how different business models are being transformed by the use of Automation and AI.

Artificial Intelligence and automation of human tasks have become a major driving force in the way we conduct business. While the high tech companies have been investing in AI for years, it’s until recently that businesses in other sectors have started to benefit from those technical advances. This conference will explore how Automation and AI are transforming the business landscape and changing industries.

Leading companies will be joining this year's conference, including Flipkart, Comcast, ALSO Holdings, Zendesk, Unify and many others. A list of Sundown AI’s tentative conference panelists can be found on the conference website. They will be discussing:

The Renaissance in Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Technological Disruption: Impact of AI and Automation for Companies

AI is Eating Software, Now What?

Fight Amongst the Giants! AI versus AI

AI and a Company's Lifeblood: Customer Service and Sales

Automation and Artificial Intelligence Conference is a great opportunity for worldwide leaders to connect with the online community, join Sundown AI’s exclusive network of participants, share knowledge, success stories, and most recent initiatives and achievements.

Sundown AI will be providing complimentary admission until June 21st. Can learn more about the conference and register for free at: http://www.sundown.ai/conference2017

About Sundown AI: Sundown AI builds AI Automation Applications that are powered by NLP, graph algorithms and machine learning. They automate human repetitive tasks via existing business suites to help companies grow. Chloe, an AI automation layer, provides companies with business solutions to reduce costs, boost productivity and increase customer satisfaction. Learn more at http://www.sundown.ai.