Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation System

Dr. Adam Lipson, of IGEA Brain and Spine, is the first neurosurgeon in New Jersey to implant the Nuvectra™ Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation System using novel surgical lead technology. The Algovita SCS System has been FDA approved as a treatment option for people with chronic intractable pain. It offers versatile options for pain management and the smallest, most discrete patient controller on the market.

“I found the lead very easy to implant, a definite advantage of having a surgeon-based design. Algovita has clear benefits to patient outcomes with options for high density programming and variable frequency stimulation,” says Dr. Lipson. “I have found this neurostimulation system to be a game changer for my patients. I am excited for Nuvectra to advance the field of neuromodulation a step further for patients with chronic pain syndromes.”

Chronic pain affects over 100 million Americans according to the Institute of Medicine, more than diabetes, cancer, and heart disease combined. Chronic pain is difficult to treat, but one potential treatment option is spinal cord stimulation, or SCS. SCS works by masking or interrupting pain signals as they travel up the spinal cord to the brain. A small, rechargeable battery is implanted under the patient’s skin and connected to thin wires, called leads, which stimulate the nerves sending pain signals. The stimulation “overrides” the pain signals, and instead of feeling pain, patients may feel a tingling sensation known as paresthesia.

The Algovita SCS System is a new offering to the SCS market, featuring 24 current sources and the broadest overall set of parametric ranges offered for traditional SCS. This combination provides flexible pain coverage and expanded programming options for individualized patient therapy. Algovita also offers the industry’s only stretchable leads, for improved body movement compliance and reduced surgical lead volume to help minimize risk of adverse events. The Algovita system was designed to be patient friendly and easy to use. The wireless Pocket Programmer fits discreetly in a hand, purse, or pocket and allows a patient to conveniently adjust their therapy on the go.

For more information about Nuvectra and the Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation system, visit http://www.nuvectramed.com.

About Dr. Adam Lipson

Dr. Adam Lipson is a board certified neurosurgeon specializing in brain tumors, pituitary tumors, and minimally invasive techniques for spinal surgery. He graduated from Harvard Medical School with honors in 2000 then continued his training with the neurosurgical residencies at the University of Washington and Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA. He is on staff at the Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ; Morristown Hospital in Morristown, NJ; Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, NJ; St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, NJ; and St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

About Nuvectra Corporation

NuvectraTM is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other neurological indications such as sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), and deep brain stimulation (DBS). In addition, our NeuroNexus subsidiary designs, manufactures and markets leading-edge neural-interface technologies for the neuroscience clinical research market. Visit the Nuvectra website at http://www.nuvectramed.com.