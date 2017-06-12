InstaVR expands service to include long-form 360 video streaming

InstaVR Streaming is Now Available As our clients expand the length and quality of the 360 media they capture, we want to make sure to provide them with a platform to easily and reliably share their content. Our new long-form streaming service does just that.

InstaVR, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) authoring, publishing, and analysis company, announced today the addition of streaming capabilities to its popular web-based platform. InstaVR Pro and Enterprise clients can stream 360-degree videos through applications built for iOS, Android, Gear VR, Daydream, Web, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive.

InstaVR enables users to quickly and easily author immersive VR apps without any coding required. The new streaming capabilities extend InstaVR’s platform to allow clients to share 360-degree videos of unlimited length with their intended audiences. Utilizing the service is as simple as selecting “Streaming” in the Console, which transcodes video into a stream-ready format for distribution across major headsets, utilizing the InstaVR Global Content Delivery Network.

The new streaming feature is beneficial across a broad array of industries serviced by InstaVR. For example, clients can publish a 20 minute training video, a 45 minute immersive drama, a 60 minute lecture, a 90 minute sporting event, or a 120 minute film – all of which can be accessed through a relatively small application packaged using InstaVR for most major VR headsets.

VR authors can distribute high-quality 4K (2160p) or 8K (4320p) video through the streaming platform. In addition to 360 media, 2D videos can also be streamed in the apps, allowing for a 2D cinema-like experience in VR space (similar to the Netflix VR app).

500 GB/month of VR streaming bandwidth is included with InstaVR Pro accounts. Additional bandwidth can be purchased depending on expected usage. Customers may also distribute via their own Content Delivery Network, if applicable.

"We're very proud to announce the launch of our long-form video streaming service," said Daniel Haga, Founder and CEO of InstaVR. "As our clients expand the length and quality of the 360 media they capture, we want to make sure to provide them with a platform to easily and reliably share their content. Our new long-form streaming service does just that."

To learn more about InstaVR’s streaming capabilities, please contact their Head of Sales, Andrew Woodberry, at andrew(at)instavr(dot)co.

About InstaVR, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, InstaVR is a virtual reality focused technology company, providing tools and services to enable professionals to author and publish interactive VR experiences. InstaVR is completely web-based and requires no specialized engineering knowledge. Since launching in early 2016, over 10,000 companies have created thousands of immersive 360-degree apps for iOS, Android, Web, Gear VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Google Daydream. For more information and to access the InstaVR platform, visit http://www.instavr.co