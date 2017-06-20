Curriki These new integrations will make it even easier for teachers to effectively find the right content so that they can devote the majority of their time to meaningful instruction with their students.

Curriki, the leading K-12 global community for creating and sharing Open Educational Resources (OER), today announced two important integrations:

First, Curriki OER Library and Community is now Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) compliant, giving users the capability to plug into Curriki through their school district’s Learning Management System (LMS), such as Canvas, D2L, Sakai, Moodle and Blackboard.

Second, Curriki also announced its integration with Google Classroom.

The Curriki LTI tool allows educators to embed Curriki content within any Learning Management System that supports LTI 1 or 1.1. It has currently been fully tested for Quality Assurance in Canvas.

Curriki has also integrated the Google Classroom share button within each resource in the Curriki Library. This means that that any resource in the Curriki Library can now be shared to your Google Classroom.

“Today, educators spend considerable time and energy searching for content that aligns with their curriculum to effectively engage all students," said Kim Jones, Curriki CEO. “These new integrations will make it even easier for teachers to effectively find the right content so that they can devote the majority of their time to meaningful instruction with their students.”

Curriki, a non-profit organization, hosts a free library of 256,000+ educator-vetted learning materials in all K-12 subject areas and in many formats—from individual lesson plans, instructional videos and units, to games and simulations. All content contributed by educators and select partners is available to others for use, adapt and share at no cost. In addition, Curriki curates resources into course-sequenced, standards-aligned units, making it easier for educators to find materials they need when they need them.

Curriki also provides publishing tools that allow users to build their own lesson plans, courses, playlists, and courses and publish them to the library so that all educators, students and parents around the world may benefit.

LTI (Learning Tools Interoperability) is a standard developed by the IMS Global Learning Consortium that allows for the easy and seamless use of web-based learning tools across different platforms.

