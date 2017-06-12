Conveyor, a strategic content marketing agency, and Anvil Media, a search engine optimization marketing agency, will host an online webinar to help senior living communities and retirement homes build their brand and increase inbound marketing leads. The webinar, ”Driving Sales in Senior Living with Content Marketing,” will be held June 14, 2017 from noon-1pm Pacific Standard Time. Attendees can register at http://bit.ly/2rbzZTc.

“We’re excited to share our expertise with the larger senior living industry,” said Isaac Szymanczyk, founder and lead storyteller at Conveyor. “We’re proud to have worked with industry leaders to help senior living operators reach seniors, their caregivers and families.”

In the next 20 years, the 65-and-older population in the U.S. is expected to grow from 48 million to 79 million people. This means a large segment of America will be moving from single-family homes into senior living. Conveyor is hosting the webinar with Anvil to demonstrate how senior living operators can capture this demographic.

Webinar attendees will learn how to:



Build a marketing funnel — set up content marketing

Promote marketing content — amplify reach

Measure success — set and analyze metrics

Download the accompanying e-book, “How Content Marketing Can Drive Sales in Senior Living,” at http://bit.ly/2qAMw41.

