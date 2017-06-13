The plus-size sector is one of the most vibrant areas of today's fashion market. The growing availability of outstanding couture in plus-size editions...is just another example of the need of fashion designers to have access to as many different types of fabric and designs

A May 12 article on Hello Beautiful breaks down its list of the very best retailers for women in the plus-size category. The Los Angeles based fabric wholesaler Fabric Selection Inc. says that the article highlights the importance of popular niche categories, as well as the need for designers and manufacturers to remain on top of the latest trends with a truly diverse selection of material to fuel their creativity.

The wholesaler notes that the growing availability of outstanding couture in plus-size editions sold in both moderately priced and high-end boutiques nationwide is just another example of the need of fashion designers to have access to as many different types of fabric and designs as they can. Specifically, Fabric Selection Inc. notes that its offerings range from such standards as cotton, linen, denim, and French terry to such leading edge products as wholesale modal. It also adds that it understands that manufacturers and designers have deadlines to meet in order to get their seasonal lines ready for shipping to customers and special events; it therefore makes a point of ensuring that all products arrive on schedule.

Fabric Selection Inc. adds that today’s fashion world is getting more competitive just about every day and it is always seeking to ensure that its selection is up to date and reflects all of the latest trends. This includes offering a wide range of prints which customers often use in highly creative ways. The firm adds that, since it holds the copyright on all of the prints in its collection, its clients also often mention that they enjoy the peace of mind of using materials that are legally free and clear.

Based in the world famous fashion district of Downtown Los Angeles, Fabric Selection Inc. notes that it understands that designers, manufacturers, and others in the business have a unique set of pressures they must face as they seek to cater to a wide variety of demographic groups and body types. That’s why, the firm adds, it is committed to helping clothing makers of all sizes stay well ahead of the curve in every way possible.

