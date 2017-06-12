Bluebird Inc., innovator and global leading manufacturer of Bluebird handheld computers, rugged tablets and mobile payment devices, today announced an expansion to its distribution partnership with ScanSource POS and Barcode, a leading global provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) and point-of-sale (POS) solutions, and a business unit of ScanSource, Inc. With this expansion, Bluebird will now offer its solutions through ScanSource POS and Barcode in Europe.

The expanded relationship strengthens Bluebird’s network in Europe, and now enables ScanSource’s European resellers to have access to Bluebird’s innovative product line, including enterprise mobile computing products, RFID and Mobile POS solutions. Resellers can deliver these products to their end users in most any vertical market, including retail, hospitality, transportation and logistics as well as public sector, backed by ScanSource's industry-leading logistics, technical support, marketing services and enablement tools.

“Given the increase in business that Bluebird has seen in Europe we are delighted to further increase readiness and availability of Bluebird products and solutions through ScanSource to meet the growth in demand,” says Jangwon Lee, CEO and President of Bluebird. "The opportunities this new partnership presents are promising and we look forward to continued success and growth with ScanSource driven by the localized sales and support.”

“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions to our reseller partners and are excited to be able to introduce our European partners to Bluebird’s product set,” said Marcus Ollenbuttel, vice president of merchandising, ScanSource POS and Barcode, Europe. “Bluebird’s focused effort is a great complement to ScanSource and will bring added value to resellers in the channel looking to grow their enterprise business.”

About Bluebird Inc.

Bluebird is the innovator and global manufacturer of industrial handheld computers, tablets and mobile payment devices, with more than 3,000 customers and 600 partners in over 120 countries. From secure mobile payments to workforce automation and customer engagement, Bluebird’s broad product portfolio spans all markets, connecting people to information wherever they need it. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and has local sales offices in the USA and an R&D center in India. To learn more, visit http://www.bluebirdcorp.com