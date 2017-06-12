New Contractor Monitoring System Builds Relationships & Revenue

Santa Fe Sentry Monitoring System “The Sentry monitoring system provides proof of the importance of encapsulation and waterproofing, and is an important element of Santa Fe’s comprehensive program that helps contractors create revenue and provides complete services for their customers."

Santa Fe, a leading manufacturer of free-standing dehumidifiers, is introducing a new contractor monitoring system called the Santa Fe Sentry. The new system connects a series of remote sensors located in the customer’s crawl space or basement to a smart phone app that allows contractors to monitor for conditions such as humidity, water leaks and temperature that can create an ideal environment for pests, mold and poor indoor air quality.

This easy-to-use system will allow contractors to provide reports that show customers how conditions in their crawl space can create an environment that is harmful to both their home’s structure and their health, and help the contractor differentiate their services from the competition, while building a case for crawl space encapsulation and waterproofing services.

The system utilizes the customer’s WiFi signals for continuous monitoring of hundreds of locations from any Apple or Android smart phone. Unlike home-based monitors, Santa Fe Sentry eliminates unnecessary customer calls that result from humid weather conditions, and allow the contractor to respond to issues as part of their normal service schedule, unless conditions require immediate attention.

Andy Johnson, product manager for Santa Fe, says “The new Sentry monitoring system will provide proof of the importance of crawl space encapsulation and waterproofing, and is an important element of Santa Fe’s comprehensive program that helps contractors create new revenue by providing complete services for their customers.”

For more information on the new Santa Fe Sentry, contractor training programs, and systems for crawl space encapsulation, visit http://www.Santa-Fe-Products.com.

###