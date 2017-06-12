Planet Depos, LLC, a global court reporting company providing best-in-class court reporting, interpretation, and trial support services, announces the acquisition of Cook & Wiley, Inc., a preeminent provider of court reporting and related services in Richmond, Virginia, and surrounding areas.

The harmonious culture and core values of the two organizations -- client and court reporter centric -- as well as the longtime friendship between Lisa DiMonte, Planet Depos CEO, and Jeanne Wiley, are what brought the two firms together. “I couldn’t be more excited or proud to be part of Planet Depos,” commented Wiley. “I have seen firsthand their commitment to the profession, to clients and court reporters, as well as its back-office team. They are innovative, dedicated and professional, and their office is run like a well-oiled machine.”

Headquartered in Washington D.C., and with 50 offices worldwide, Planet Depos provides court reporting and related services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations, and government entities.

The acquisition enhances Planet Depos’ resources throughout Virginia, enabling it to better serve the court reporting needs of law firms throughout the Commonwealth. “Consistent with our commitment to working with only the best court reporters in the business, we are thrilled to have Jeanne and her colleagues join our team,” says Nico DiMonte, a Planet Depos founder.

Since 1984, Cook & Wiley has been providing the highest level of court reporting services to clients throughout the central Virginia area with the care and attention of seasoned professionals and unsurpassed customer service.

“As the only international court reporting company led by court reporters, we are committed to high standards for court reporting excellence through certification and continuing education,” says Lisa DiMonte, CEO of Planet Depos. “The acquisition of Cook & Wiley affirms that commitment and will create new opportunities for our talented pool of highly certified court reporters.”

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with 50 offices around the globe, Planet Depos, LLC, is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting, videography, videoconferencing, interpretation, and trial support services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations, and government entities. The Company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including streaming text and video, realtime to iPads, mobile videoconferencing, and digital exhibits.

