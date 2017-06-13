Amerisure Named a Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer™

We are honored to have made the Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer list for 11 consecutive years.

Amerisure has been named a Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer™ for the 11th consecutive year. Amerisure Insurance Company and Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company have consistently been on the list since it began in 2007. The distinguished list of leading multi-state property/casualty insurers can be found in the May 15, 2017 issue of Insurance Journal magazine.

Insurers on the 2017 Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer™ list are identified by Demotech Inc., the official research partner of Insurance Journal, using data as of December 31, 2016. Size, area of operation and lines of business written are some of the qualifying criteria used to classify the companies on the list.

“This recognition not only reflects Amerisure’s commitment to service that’s second to none, but also how our Partners For Success® agencies go above and beyond to help us achieve our operational and strategic goals,” states Todd B. Ruthruff, Amerisure’s Chief Relationship Officer. “We are honored to have made the Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer™ list for 11 consecutive years.”

A Super Regional Property/Casualty Insurer™ is an individual company writing multiple lines of insurance in multiple states. Amerisure is regional insurance carrier with Core Service Centers in the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest, and is licensed in all fifty states. Demotech Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company is an insurance organization charged with creating exceptional value for its Partners For Success® agencies and policyholders. As an A-rated (Excellent) property and casualty insurance company licensed in 50 states, Amerisure provides a comprehensive line of insurance products to protect businesses focused in construction, manufacturing and healthcare through strategically located Core Service Centers. For more information, visit amerisure.com.