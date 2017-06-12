Sellr’s “Beverage Marketing Technology” Event Great Success

The Sellr team introduces themselves to all the guests. Marketing is increasingly more convoluted for business owners and marketing professionals. Sellr, makes marketing simple, again.

Digital marketing technology company, Sellr, hosted “Technology in Beverage" at the Atlanta Tech Village on Thursday, June 8, 2017. The event showcased Sellr’s marketing experience in the beverage industry by providing Atlanta-themed cocktails made from their database of more than 100,000 products. In addition, Sellr launched their Partner Program where they will be inviting resellers to integrate Sellr’s Marketing Platform into a number of different retail solutions.

Throughout the evening, Sellr featured innovation and technology that is making an impact in the beverage industry. Sellr showcased a new cocktail machine from one of their reseller partners, Enomatic. Additionally, Sellr demonstrated how their technology and platform has been implemented by long standing customer, Mac’s Beer and Wine, in midtown Atlanta. During a brief presentation, Bruce van Zyl, President at Sellr, thanked the investment team behind Sellr for their belief in innovation and for being committed to Sellr’s success.

The evening celebrated Sellr’s work in developing apps, a product library of more than 100,000 UPC’s, and a marketing platform that has simplified the marketing process for beverage retailers. van Zyl said, “Marketing is increasingly more convoluted for business owners and marketing professionals. Sellr has seen the need to simplify digital marketing. We provide marketing support to simplify marketing as it continues to change and increase in complexity, not only in the beverage industry, but in other specialized retail spaces like the health aisle. Sellr, makes marketing simple, again.”

Sellr’s Marketing Platform brings digital marketing strategy into a simplified marketing dashboard that includes search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, website design, and development along with the management for in-store promotions for an omnichannel customer experience. The mobile-friendly reporting dashboard will let business owners share content and monitor performance at-a-glance from their smartphone. The service can be used as a stand-alone digital marketing service or combined with Sellr’s in-store promotional products with access to the Sellr product library of more than 100,000 UPC’s to increase online and in-store engagement.

Sellr is a digital marketing platform developed by OnCue Technologies, LLC, an Alpharetta, Georgia based company founded in 2003. Sellr provides software and digital marketing support for businesses to make promoting products simple. Our product library of over 100,000 UPCs can be used to provide product content and high-quality images for digital signage, interactive signage, and online digital content. Our adaptable marketing platform also allows unique product descriptions and photos to be added from a smartphone app for promotion across all marketing channels.