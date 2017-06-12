Add a quotableBetween June 15-17, 2017, anyone who places an order of at least $10 on KeepCalling.com will receive a 10% bonus for free international calls.

KeepCalling is excited to celebrate Father’s Day together with its customers, so it prepared a promotion meant to bring fathers and their children closer together, no matter where they may are. Between June 15-17, 2017, anyone who places an order of at least $10 on KeepCalling.com will receive a 10% bonus for free international calls.

Father’s Day is a special occasion for fathers and their children, whether they are young or grown up, whether they live together or in different countries. KeepCalling invites its customers to take advantage of this offer and stay on the phone longer with their dads on their special day.

In order to take advantage of the calling credit promotion, customers need to place a Voice Credit order of at least $10 and use coupon code DADDYCOOL10 in the ordering process between June 15-17, 2017, on KeepCalling.com.

Customers also have the chance to win $10 free credit to call their dads at leisure in a nostalgic Facebook contest taking place on KeepCalling’s Facebook page between June 12-18. All customers need to do in order to enter the competition is post a comment saying what makes them feel proud of their fathers. The winner of the $10 Voice Credit prize will be chosen randomly.

Voice Credit can be used to make calls anywhere in the world at the best rates from:



any phone through the use of access numbers

a smartphone using KeepCalling’s free app, for both iOS and Android devices.

In addition to Voice Credit, KeepCalling also offers Mobile Recharge, Monthly Plans, and Virtual Numbers. Mobile Recharge is a service through which customers can recharge phones anywhere in the world. The process is fast and secure and the credit reaches its destination instantly. With over 400 operators from more than 135 countries, KeepCalling can satisfy every need of international mobile recharge.

Monthly Plans are monthly subscriptions which offer discounted rates for certain destinations for low monthly fees. The countries which customers can call through KeepCalling’s monthly plans are: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, and United States.

Virtual Numbers are monthly subscriptions through which customers pay a low monthly fee and receive unlimited calls from another country. People calling a Virtual Number only pay the rate of local calls.

Customers are happy both with the quality and with the prices offered by KeepCalling. On Trustpilot, a famous review site, KeepCalling receives constant feedback from its customers and currently has an 8.3 rating out of almost 2,000 reviews.

One customer writes, ’Excellent service. I have been using this service for 3 years, have never had any problems, very dependable. No hidden fees, minutes never expire over time. Website easy to understand, easy to reload minutes’.

About KeepCalling:

KeepCalling.com is a mobile friendly website for travelers and ethnic groups in the diaspora, and a brand of KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.