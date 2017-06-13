Duane Wald, Vice President and Managing Director, MultiTech I am proud of Duane’s recognition, continued excellence and unwavering commitment to MultiTech.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced that Duane Wald, Vice President and Managing Director has been selected by Computing for the “IoT Professional of the Year.” Computing is the UK's leading business technology information resource and a pioneering multimedia brand. The winners were announced in an exclusive ceremony following Computing's Big Data & IoT Summit.

With 15 categories covering every area of Big Data and the Internet of Things, the Computing awards are given to organizations, teams, projects, products and individuals to recognize excellence in Big Data and IoT. The “IoT Professional of the Year” award is given to a pioneering, forward-looking individual individual who has demonstrated excellence in leading IoT projects and initiatives across their organizations.

A farmer by lineage, an engineer by education, and a MultiTech veteran of more than 25 years, Duane Wald brings a down-to-earth, collaborative approach to improving business performance and delivering results. His record includes the successful launch of new products, the ability to partner strategically with customers, and the execution of global customer programs. His experience spans across engineering, operations, sales, business development, and marketing.

“I am proud of Duane’s recognition, continued excellence and unwavering commitment to MultiTech,” said Stefan Lindvall, CEO of MultiTech. “MultiTech’s team is one of the best and this award further reinforces their excellence in the industry.”

