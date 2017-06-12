The Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children (AzAEYC) and CCA For Social Good, a powerful online services organization, have entered into a partnership to develop an Early Childhood Education (ECE) Shared Resources online platform for Arizona child care professionals.

The platform will be known as AZ Toolkit.

AZ Toolkit will allow child care providers to access pre-negotiated discounts that can reduce costs. Child care providers in other states have decreased operating expenses by an average of $9,000 per year, simply by utilizing as few as four out of the twenty-five programs available within the platform.

AZ Toolkit will give early childhood education providers access to over 1,600 useful tools including the following:

● Administrative business resources

● Forms, policies, and procedures

● Quality materials for the classroom

● Professional development training services

● Human resources management

● Health and safety practices

● Quality initiatives in the state

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust (Phoenix, Arizona) awarded AzAEYC with funding to launch this ECE Shared Services platform. AZ Toolkit will support child care providers throughout Maricopa County, and ultimately statewide.

“The ECE Shared Resources platform is unlike anything available in the early childhood education market,” said Denise Sayer, Vice President of CCA For Social Good, the innovator of the resource platform. “As demands increase in the ECE community, the platform provides a virtual support system that allows child care program directors and family child care providers to be more efficient and effective, giving them the freedom to turn their attention to what matters most: the children in their care.”

Melissa Busby, President of AzAEYC’s Board of Directors, said that AzAEYC was pleased to offer AZ Toolkit. “The development of this platform aligns with our mission to ensure all young children have access to high quality early care and education. Offering tools to support the financial stability of child care businesses in Arizona is a giant step forward. We are delighted to work with CCA For Social Good and we are truly grateful for the generous support from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust.”

Arizona joins twenty-five other states that have adopted CCA For Social Good’s online platform to strengthen the work of child care directors, teachers, home care providers, and technical assistance staff. AZ Toolkit is set to launch in June, 2017.

In concert with the launch of AZ Toolkit, AzAEYC is proud to announce a brand new website for the organization. AzAEYC.org was created to provide an excellent user experience for the early childhood professionals of Arizona.

AzAEYC.org includes a one-stop calendar, easy access to NAEYC membership, early childhood advocacy and resource material listings, as well as regularly updated stories about Arizona educators working in the field. The site incorporates dropdown menus for both mobile and desktop versions with custom images spotlighting NAEYC accredited centers by Arizona photographer Daniel Friedman. Site design was developed by Jeff Irish Design in compliance with NAEYC affiliate branding guidelines.

With the launch of both AzAEYC.org and AZ Toolkit, a robust social media presence on Facebook, Twitter and Linked In, as well as regular e-letter messaging, AzAEYC is positioned to share meaningful information with Arizona’s early childhood stakeholders.

For more information on AZ Toolkit or AzAEYC.org, please contact Vicki Balint at vbalint(at)azaeyc.org. For more information on ECE Shared Resources, please contact Erin Holt at eholt(at)ccaglobal.com.

About AzAEYC

The Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children (AzAEYC) is a state affiliate of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). AzAEYC promotes high-quality early learning for all children, birth through age 8, by connecting practice, policy, and research. We advance a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and support all who care for, educate, and work on behalf of young children.

About CCA For Social Good

CCA For Social Good is an operating division of CCA Global Partners, a privately held cooperative helping small businesses thrive for 30 years. CCA For Social Good provides web-based platforms that help thousands of nonprofit organizations and early childhood education (ECE) centers manage the administrative aspect of their organizations. The platforms (integrated password-protected websites) deliver a set of powerful tools and shared resources resulting in more efficient and successful operations. CCA For Social Good puts time and money back in the hands of directors and managers of ECE programs, allowing them to focus where it matters most: on the children in their care. To view a sample platform, please visit http://www.ecesharedresources.com.