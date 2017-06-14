The planned renovation and expansion of the Nursing and Health Education Building will bring affordable, accessible, and cutting-edge education to our region, just when we need it most.

Lake Michigan Mailers announced today that it will donate $10,000 to Southwestern Michigan College (SMC) to support the expansion of its Nursing and Health Education project located on the college’s Dowagiac, Michigan Campus.

The expansion of the Nursing and Health Education Building will more than double the size of the current facility, provide state-of-the-art learning space, cutting-edge teaching technology, and allow the college to increase enrollment in its well-known nursing program. The entire expansion and renovation is expected to cost $9.6 million. Funding will be derived from multiple sources including a $4 million appropriation from the State of Michigan, $3 million from the college’s building and site fund, and $2.6 million from a major gift initiative open to community members and regional businesses.

“The need is clear and the time to act is now,” said David C. Rhoa, president of Lake Michigan Mailers, Inc. “Our region will face a severe nursing shortage by 2030. The planned renovation and expansion of the Nursing and Health Education Building will bring affordable, accessible, and cutting-edge education to our region, just when we need it most,” Rhoa continued. “We felt strongly that we had to get engaged and be part of the solution.”

This gift is the largest donation made to SMC by Lake Michigan Mailers, Inc. comes just one year after company co-founders Robert and Karen Rhoa, donated $7,000 for scholarships at SMC designated for students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice degree.

“This donation to the Nursing and Health Education expansion project, along with the scholarships that Karen and I have created, represent our continuing commitment to improving our region’s quality of life,” said Robert Rhoa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Michigan Mailers, Inc.

“We are delighted a progressive, community-minded leader such as Lake Michigan Mailers shares our vision. With pressure on hospitals to get patients in and out, it’s difficult nationally to find adequate clinical space. More clinical access is one of the biggest factors driving this project. Second is the ability to double the number of nurses. Hospitals love our nurses, they just need more,” SMC President Dr. David Mathews said. “Like Lake Michigan Mailers, this project is very forward-looking as we position the college so that the next generation has access to affordable, highest-possible-quality college education close to home. Besides transforming lives of individual students, community leaders’ support helps us meet workforce needs of hospitals and health-care providers across our region.”

About Lake Michigan Mailers, Inc.:

Lake Michigan Mailers, Inc. is a family owned and managed company with processing centers in Kalamazoo, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana. The company is a leading provider of document management, mail assembly, mail processing, presorting, data management fulfillment, and distribution services to companies, schools, colleges and universities, health care providers, governmental entities and organizations throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Additional information about Lake Michigan Mailers, Inc. can be found on the company’s web site

About Southwestern Michigan College:

Established in Dowagiac, Michigan in 1964, Southwestern Michigan College has continually expanded its curriculum and now offers more than 30 associate degrees. Accredited by The Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Southwestern Michigan College is also a member of the American Association of Community Colleges. The mission of Southwestern Michigan College is to serve the community by providing affordable local access to high quality postsecondary career preparation and college education – including the total college life experience. Additional information about Southwestern Michigan College can be found on their web site

