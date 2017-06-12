C. H. Baum has completed his new book “Gods of Color: Book One”: a gripping and potent fantasy introducing a never-before-seen facet of the eternal battle between good and evil.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, C. H. Baum’s mesmerizing tale is a fast-paced and enthralling medieval fantasy that engages the reader until the very last page.

A seer is murdered. His cryptic prophecy, with a promise of unlimited power, falls into the hands of a vile sorcerer. The Color Guard, a naive group of young soldiers and magicians, is burdened with standing up against his insidious evil. Some will face their fears. Some will become heroes. All will be scarred.

Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase“Gods of Color: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

