SJV, supply chain leader to the background screening industry, announced today that its system-to-system XML integration with TazWorks has been expanded to support additional Verifications Services. Along with Education and Employment Verifications, TazWorks users now have direct access to Personal and Professional Reference Verifications from SJV.

“We are committed to providing our users with the most and highest quality options possible for every step of the background screening process,” said Barton Taylor, founder and CEO of TazWorks. “We were already happy with the great service SJV provides, so we’re thrilled that they are adding new verification searches that cover a historically under-served area of the market; this will enable TazWorks to include SJV as an option in even more of our product offerings.”

“Reference Verifications have often been under-served within the screening industry’s supply chain, and this integration marks a large step towards course correction in our marketplace.” said Bill Wilder, COO of SJV. “Through our on-boarding process we identify and customize our question sets and call patterns to mirror those of the CRA, all while ensuring a secure and seamless ordering experience over TazWorks.”

ABOUT SJV

SJV is a Global Solutions Provider, combining innovative technology with human expertise. Driving the highest standards for time service and accuracy with Conventional Court Research, Automated Court Research, International Solutions, MedEx Solutions, and our Verifications Suite; SJV is the Premier Information Supply Chain to the Background Screening Industry.

SJV is also the only firm in its direct marketplace to maintain an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Quality Management System, ensuring superior quality research, results, and customer service, for their entire client base. For more information, visit http://www.sjvassoc.com, or contact us directly at 800.203.0582 and via e-mail to Solutions@sjvassoc.com.

ABOUT TAZWORKS

TazWorks is the #1 background screening platform in the nation, serving 1 in 20 U.S. businesses and processing background checks on 1 in 10 new hires across the U.S. each month. In addition to employment screening, TazWorks provides a full suite of tools for tenant, volunteer, criminal, drug testing, and more. With the most intuitive and easy to use platform, best-in-class customer support, 99.95% up-time, comprehensive and continuous compliance updates, and more than 8,500 ATS and PMS integration instances, it’s easy to see why CRAs have given TazWorks a 90% satisfaction rating, and why over 90% of them plan to keep using the platform for at least the next three years. Learn more by visiting http://www.tazworks.com.