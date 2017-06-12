We are very proud of our members’ recognition. Our firms understand the importance of advancing women in all practice areas in order to remain competitive.

The Accounting MOVE Project, an annual survey of leading financial and accounting firms sponsored by the Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance, has named three CPAmerica International firms as best public accounting firms for women and best firms for leadership equity.

“We are very proud of our members’ recognition. Our firms understand the importance of advancing women in all practice areas in order to remain competitive,” said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica.

2017 Best Accounting Firms for Women:

Frazier & Deeter, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is one of 12 firms recognized as a 2017 Best Accounting Firms for Women. These firms demonstrate consistent, measurable progress in advancing women in leadership; have proven and continually evolving programs that retain and advance women; and have clear and compelling integration of the business case for advancing women with business results. 32 percent of Frazier & Deeter partners and principals are women, with the core measurement for every leader’s success being the development of people and of business, with mutual accountability and shared wins.

2017 Accounting MOVE Project Equity Leadership Firms:

CS&L CPAs, (CS&L) headquartered in Bradenton, Fla., is one of nine firms recognized as a 2017 Accounting MOVE Project Equity Leadership Firm. These firms comprise of 30 percent women partners and principals. With women comprising over half the partners and 100 percent of managers, CS&L has future leaders ready in the pipeline. The firm creatively uses technology to connect the firm’s three offices, as well as for employees looking for flexible work options. The firm is committed to staying a locally-owned independent firm and firm leaders attribute this ingrained family environment to the firm’s high percentage of women in leadership positions.

DZH Phillips LLP, (DZH) headquartered in San Francisco, is also one of nine firms recognized as a 2017 Accounting MOVE Project Equity Leadership Firm. DZH views talent development as part of its two-prong growth strategy, along with organic and acquisitive client expansion. Firm leaders offer appropriately challenging client engagements, training, mentoring support, and flexible work schedules to build sustainable career paths.

For more information on the 2017 Accounting MOVE Project, please visit: https://www.afwa.org/2017/06/06/2017-best-public-accounting-firms-for-women/.

About CPAmerica International:

CPAmerica International is an accounting association of independent CPA firms that provides practice management support, continuing education, marketing, online services and other programs for the improvement of its member firms. As a member of Crowe Horwath International, the association expands to more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 international countries, ranks in the Top 10 accounting networks worldwide and in North America, and has a combined firm revenue of more than $3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica on LinkedIn and Twitter.