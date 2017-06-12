"SKIM is proud and thankful to receive this recognition for innovation in the art and science of translating decision behavior experiments into actionable business decisions,” said Joris Huisman, managing director, SKIM.

Customer insights agency SKIM has earned a spot on the GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report list of the Top 50 Most Innovative market research companies. SKIM is among the top three newcomers on the list, a testament to the company’s innovative application of decision behavior expertise to help leading brands perform better across the globe.

Over the past seven years, the GRIT Top 50 ranking has become one of the key metrics many companies use to understand their position in the marketplace. At its core, it is a brand tracker using the attribute of “innovation” as the key metric.

"SKIM is proud and thankful to receive this recognition for innovation in the art and science of translating decision behavior experiments into actionable business decisions. It is both an opportunity and a challenge to live and work in an era of rapid change and new technological possibilities. SKIM will continue to invest in innovation that provides value for and with our partners and clients,” said Joris Huisman, managing director, SKIM.

Among SKIM’s recent innovations, Unspoken™ is a new technology that blends implicit research techniques with an engaging mobile interface to capture unconscious decision making processes. SKIM’s Decision Journey Mapping solutions are increasingly used to help brands understand omnichannel consumer behavior. And SKIM is breaking new ground in the effort to connect primary and secondary data sources for new product development, pricing and portfolio management.

“Regardless of the channels used, every company on the list has managed to ‘break through’ to become top of mind for many in the industry when they are thinking of innovative companies,” wrote GreenBook editors in the 2017 GRIT Report.

GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative companies will be recognized at IIeX North America, June 12-14 in Atlanta.

