The WorkFlex mobile app with gamification capability This latest innovation enables companies to convert schedule-change empowerment into a powerful next generation currency

In 2016, WorkFlex Solutions announced a patent for real-time, automated, intelligent self-scheduling (USPTO #9,280,754) that empowers employees with the flexibility to change their schedule while ensuring that each change actually helps optimize staffing levels. This new patent (USPTO # 9,679,265), expands the power of real-time, intelligent self-scheduling by automatically empowering employees with the ability to earn incentive points for selecting hard-to-fill time slots and redeem incentive points to increase their scheduling flexibility.

According to a recent member survey by the Society of Workforce Planning Professionals (SWPP), over a third of companies say their employees would take a pay-cut in return for schedule-change empowerment, and that schedule-change empowerment would improve recruiting success more than a starting wage increase.

“The award of this patent underscores the true uniqueness of WorkFlex Intelligent Intraday Automation® technology,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO WorkFlex Solutions. “The WorkFlex intelligent mobile app has enabled companies to provide employees with the anywhere/anytime schedule-change empowerment they really want by, in effect, transforming them into active workforce management partners. This latest innovation enables companies to convert schedule-change empowerment into a powerful “next generation currency” to improve employee recruiting and retention success within an increasingly Millennial-centric next generation workforce.”

“Integrating incentives with schedule-change empowerment takes the power of gamification to a whole new level,” added Mitesh Desai, COO, WorkFlex Solutions. “Just as frequent-flyer programs have enabled airlines to significantly increase customer engagement and retention through the ability to earn additional travel flexibility, WorkFlex is enabling the contact center industry to significantly increase agent engagement & retention through the ability to earn additional scheduling flexibility.”

