Learning to Play Guitar We're providing users with an opportunity for a well-rounded understanding of the different aspects of music appreciation and practice.

The Great Courses Plus launched their new guitar instructional series in May 2017. The online class, Learning to Play Guitar: Chords, Scales, and Solos, is composed of 16 lectures beginning with guitar basics and concluding with advanced lessons in chord theory. This lecture series rounds out the suite of music related courses available from The Great Courses Plus and will leave the student with the ability to understand and enjoy playing guitar.

The Great Courses Plus has a comprehensive selection of music related courses. From exploring how music interacts with the human brain to a careful study of great piano works, The Great Courses Plus has a lecture for the music lover, historian or anyone who seeks to enrich their knowledge of music in general. The addition of guitar instruction marks the first time The Great Courses Plus has transcended theory and history into the practice of playing an instrument. "A course on learning to play guitar is a natural extension of our collection of music related material," said Cale Pritchett, Vice President of Marketing, The Great Courses. "We're providing users with an opportunity for a well-rounded understanding of the different aspects of music appreciation and practice," he added.

Learning to Play Guitar: Chords, Scales, and Solos is not just about how to play the instrument, but also develops the student's sense of understanding. Of the 16 lectures that make up the series, several address elements such as practicing methods and music theory. "Playing an instrument is not just the physical act, but involves understanding; a mindful connection of how and why a technique is applied," Pritchett said.

The Great Courses Plus developed the instructional series with Colin McAllister, Music Program Director at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. McAllister's mastery of the guitar and his passion to teach shines through in this series.

Learning to Play Guitar: Chords, Scales, and Solos is available for online streaming at https://www.thegreatcoursesplus.com/show/learning_to_play_guitar_chords_scales_and_solos.

About The Great Courses

The Great Courses Plus is the nation's leading developer and marketer of premium quality media for lifelong learning and personal enrichment. Delivered in engaging, expertly produced video and audio, these carefully crafted courses provide access to a world of knowledge from the most accomplished professors and experts. The content–rich, proprietary library spans more than 575 series with more than 14,000 lectures designed to expand horizons, deepen understanding, and foster epiphanies in the arts, science, literature, self–improvement, history, music, philosophy, theology, economics, mathematics, business, professional advancement and personal development. Creating unique learning experiences since 1990, The Great Courses and The Great Courses Plus are the premier brands of The Teaching Company Sales, LLC of Chantilly, Virginia, which is owned by Los Angeles-based Brentwood Associates. More information can be found at https://www.thegreatcoursesplus.com.