St. Louis, MO— Dents Express, a paintless dent removal (PDR), hail damage, and minor body auto repair shop is hosting a grand opening celebration at their newest location at 223 Hughes Lane in St. Charles, MO on June 17, 2017 from 12 to 3 pm. The event is open to the public; attendees will be treated to barbecue, drinks, and raffle prizes including up to $1,000 in vehicle repairs.

Dents Express opened its first location in 1992 at 13836 Manchester Road in St. Louis and made its mark as the premier PDR resource in the area. The new St. Charles Dents Express location boasts 8,000 square feet of space and two state-of-the-art downdraft paint booths that allow for more volume.

“We needed more space to serve our growing customer base,” said Matt Wilson, President of Dents Express. “In addition to our core service offerings—hail damage repair, PDR, and minor collision work—we are now able to repair wheels, and replace fenders, doors, door skins, and more. This new location allows for both service expansion and efficiency.”

Dents Express added five additional full-time employees to staff the new location, bringing their employee count to approximately 30 full-time and part-time staff members. Since the opening of the St. Charles location, Dents Express’ revenue has increased 40% and plans for future expansion are underway.

“Within the next five years, we’d like to open two additional locations,” said Wilson. “We are looking at South County and across the river in Illinois as possibilities.”

The grand opening event will feature music and entertainment, and each attendee will receive a voucher for $50 in repairs.

###





Founded in 1992, Dents Express is a paintless dent removal (PDR) and minor auto body repair shop with locations in St. Louis and St. Charles, MO. The premier resource for PDR and minor collision repairs, the body shop can also repair wheels and replace fenders and doors. With state-of-the-art equipment and a staff with more than 100 years of combined experience in the auto industry, Dents Express offer timely repairs on everything from simple scratches to complete auto repaintings. For more information, visit http://www.dentsexpressstl.com or call 636-227-5050.