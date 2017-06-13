Aimetis The straightforward installation, the open platform, and the increased stability made Aimetis Symphony the clear choice for this project.

Aimetis Corp., a global leader in intelligent video management software, today announced that the Stellaris Casino at the Marriott Aruba is using Aimetis Symphony™ to enhance the surveillance operations throughout its casino.

The Stellaris Casino is the largest casino in Aruba, with more than 20 gaming tables and over 400 slot machines. The casino requires around-the-clock coverage to ensure the safety of its guests and to protect the property and money from theft. Aimetis Symphony was brought in to provide the facility with an upgrade from its analog security system.

“The Stellaris Casino needed an IP solution that would provide them with clearer images and more visibility across the casino floor,” said Leroy Tachi, Project Leader at Croon Caribe, a local project system integrator. “The straightforward installation, the open platform, and the increased stability made Aimetis Symphony the clear choice for this project.”

The installation of Aimetis Symphony had an immediate impact on the Stellaris team. They have been able to decrease the total number of cameras needed on the floor by choosing models that offer more coverage than previous analog versions. In addition, two new servers running Aimetis Symphony have replaced 15 digital video recorders.

The Stellaris Casino is also using the Aimetis Thin Client to display specific video feeds in areas throughout the casino. Key employees are now able to view live video footage from their offices, instead of needing to walk to the security department. “The Thin Client is a great option for displaying IP surveillance video. It supports over 30 network camera manufacturers, so it is easily integrated into existing deployments,” said Rodrigo Eng, Regional Sales Manager at Aimetis.

The full case study can be read here.

About Aimetis

Aimetis, a Senstar company, simplifies the management of network video for security surveillance by offering smart solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership for our connected world. Combining an industry leading video management system with integrated analytics and centralized management in the cloud, Aimetis delivers the most scalable and easiest to use video management platform on the market. Founded in 2003, Aimetis has established itself as a global leader in intelligent video management from its headquarters in Waterloo, Canada. Aimetis has distributors and certified partners in over 100 countries and serves a variety of industries, including retail, transportation, and others.

