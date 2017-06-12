Philip Karter, of the Philadelphia office of the national law firm Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, once again has been ranked among the top federal tax controversy attorneys nationwide in Chambers USA’s 2017 Guide to the World’s Best Legal Professionals and Law Firms.

Karter is the only federal tax controversy attorney based in Pennsylvania to receive national recognition from the prestigious ranking publication. Chambers & Partners also has ranked Chamberlain Hrdlicka as one of the top tax controversy law firms in the United States for the 10th consecutive year, which coincides with Karter’s joining the firm.

A shareholder in Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s Philadelphia office, Karter consistently has been ranked by Chambers among the best tax controversy attorneys nationwide. He regularly litigates federal tax controversies before the U.S. Tax Court, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and federal district courts.

Clients interviewed by Chambers during this year’s research process said Karter "is a great tax litigator.” Other recent comments made to Chambers are that Karter “knows how to handle a controversy without staking the fire and deals with things in a professional, straightforward manner,” and that he is “detail-oriented, even-keeled and a creative thinker.”

Published by worldwide legal ranking guide Chambers & Partners, Chambers USA is an annual list of the top attorneys in the United States according to practice area. Designed as a comprehensive guide for clients, the publication identifies and ranks leading law firms and attorneys based on thousands of interviews conducted by researchers with clients and lawyers worldwide.

About Chamberlain Hrdlicka – Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation in a wide variety of practice areas, including commercial and business litigation, tax, tax controversy and litigation, federal white-collar criminal defense, corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, and real estate and construction law.

