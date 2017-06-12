ZPower to Participate in NASA Technology Day on Capitol Hill

ZPower ZPower is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of developers and innovators across the spectrum of business, manufacturing and engineering.

ZPower, the world’s only developer of rechargeable, silver-zinc microbatteries, has been invited to participate in the NASA Technology Day on Capitol Hill on June 15. NASA Technology Day is an annual event that educates members of Congress on NASA’s role in the development of new products, services and technologies that stimulate the economy and contribute to America’s global competitiveness. ZPower will highlight its silver-zinc rechargeable battery technology, which has a history with NASA.

Silver-zinc batteries were used in several early NASA spacecraft, including the Apollo command module. These early batteries took advantage of silver-zinc’s high-energy density, but they weren’t commercially viable because of their limited rechargeability. NASA worked for years to improve this and made some major advances, but, ultimately, rechargeable silver-zinc batteries did not make it into space.

ZPower was founded in 1996 for the purpose of developing and commercializing the rechargeable silver-zinc battery. The results of NASA’s research and development was publicly available, and the company’s engineers used them as part of their starting point. Dr. Ross Dueber, the company’s president and CEO, also had personal knowledge of some of that work. Early in his Air Force career, he was assigned to the Battery Branch at Wright Aeronautical Laboratories, which frequently collaborated with NASA on rechargeable battery systems, including some based on silver-zinc technology.

Today, after nearly two decades of research, ZPower has developed a proprietary silver-zinc microbattery that can be recharged hundreds of times, while offering the highest energy density, safety and environmental benefits of any rechargeable microbattery. The impact of this breakthrough has put ZPower at the forefront of microbattery innovation and design.

ZPower’s first major commercial success was with hearing aids. ZPower has collaborated with hearing aid manufacturers to bring rechargeable hearing aids to the market, and, beginning this year, nearly every major manufacturer will offer select products with ZPower batteries. ZPower batteries are also the source of power for a hearing-related medical device being launched later this year by Medtronic, the world’s largest medical technology company.

“Today, our research and development in microbattery technology is taking ZPower into areas and industries that were unimaginable when we first began,” said Dueber. “As devices get smaller, more sophisticated and hungrier for energy, ZPower is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of developers and innovators across the spectrum of business, manufacturing and engineering.”

