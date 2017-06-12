Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry is proud to announce that attorney Barry L. Klein has been ranked among the best attorneys in Pennsylvania for employment benefits and compensation in Chambers USA’s 2017 Guide to the World’s Best Legal Professionals and Law Firms.

“We are very proud to see our attorneys honored for their professional accomplishments and the outstanding service they provide to our clients,” said Wayne Risoli, managing shareholder of Chamberlain Hrdlicka. “Chambers & Partners is a respected benchmark in the legal community, and our continued ranking demonstrates the deep expertise our firm has in a wide range of legal matters.”

Described as an “excellent attorney” by clients interviewed during Chambers’ research process, Klein has advised employers on the potential opportunities and the limitations of their employee benefits and compensation arrangements for more than 30 years. Chambers adds that he is noted for his expertise in a wide range of employee matters, including benefits planning and issues arising from transactions.

Published by worldwide legal ranking guide Chambers & Partners, Chambers USA is an annual list of the top attorneys in the United States according to practice area. Designed as a comprehensive guide for clients, the publication identifies and ranks leading law firms and attorneys based on thousands of interviews conducted by researchers with clients and lawyers worldwide.

