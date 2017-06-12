We are excited to combine our supply chain genome mapping data with Verisk Maplecroft’s human rights, political, and environmental risk data, which together will offer global scope and rich granular detail

Resilinc Corporation, one of the world’s leading supply chain risk management solution providers, and Verisk Maplecroft, a market leader in global risk data and advisory services, today announced a strategic alliance. The new alliance will leverage Resilinc’s supplier mapping data and Verisk Maplecroft’s global risk analytics to deliver a comprehensive supply chain risk identification, quantification, and mitigation solution. Verisk Maplecroft is a Verisk Analytics business (Nasdaq:VRSK).

Resilinc has built the world’s single largest digital supply chain visibility repository that allows companies to visualize their entire end-to-end supplier network (multiple tiers deep) and examine interrelationships that could create supply chain choke points or failure points in the subtiers. Verisk Maplecroft’s award-winning practice provides multinational organizations with the trusted data and expert insight they need to help identify, measure, and compare the inherent risk in every asset they own and each supplier they use.

“We are excited to combine our supply chain genome mapping data with Verisk Maplecroft’s human rights, political, and environmental risk data, which together will offer global scope and rich granular detail. Our customers will be able to predict the types of risks their supply chain network is exposed to and proactively resolve issues with precision before they hit their top and bottom line performance as well as brand,” said Bindiya Vakil, CEO and founder of Resilinc.

“Our two companies have approached the risk problem from different ends. This strategic alliance creates a single comprehensive risk repository that will provide multidimensional risk assessment completely tailored to our customers’ supply chain networks,” said Sondra Scott, president of Verisk Maplecroft. “Companies using our solutions can gain a competitive edge in their decision making across critical functions of their business. It will enable them to proactively manage risk and respond to events in real time with decisive and effective actions.”

About Resilinc

Resilinc is the trusted provider of supply chain risk and resiliency solutions for industry-leading companies such as General Motors, IBM, Dell, Amgen, etc. Resilinc’s solution provides customers with access to advanced multitier mapping and part-origin intelligence to proactively identify, quantify, and mitigate supply continuity issues. With over 2 million parts tracked across 77,000 global sites and 61,000 subtier connections, Resilinc has digitized the supply chain experience. Resilinc’s approval-based mapping solution enables companies to exchange supply chain intelligence securely and accelerates the supply chain visibility journey, from years to weeks at a fraction of the cost. Resilinc EventWatch monitors 30 different risk events in 44 languages and collects impact confirmations in real time from tens of thousands of users during an event, allowing customers to engage and resolve issues efficiently and with precision during disruptions.

About Verisk Maplecroft

Verisk Maplecroft’s data-driven approach to risk enables multinational organizations to understand how and where human rights, political, and environmental risks impact their assets, their reputations, and their supply chains. A unique portfolio of global risk analytics combines with expert insight to provide an independent, trusted view of the inherent risks impacting our clients’ operations, investments, and supplier base, giving them the critical business intelligence they need to make better, risk-adjusted decisions. Verisk Maplecroft is a Verisk Analytics business (Nasdaq:VRSK).