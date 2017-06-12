G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Spring 2017 Sales Intelligence Software Grid report to help businesses make the best sales intelligence technology buying decision. LinkedIn Sales Navigator, DiscoverOrg, ZoomInfo, InsideView, RainKing, SalesLoft, and D&B Hoovers (Avention) were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Nimble, Clearbit Enrichment, HG Focus, Artesian, Datanyze, Lead411, Salestools.io, MediaRadar, RelPro, Oceanos, Unomy, Datahug, Growbots, and PeopleLinx were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Nimble earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while LinkedIn Sales Navigator earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



A growing industry – Since the release of the Fall 2016 Sales Intelligence Grid℠ Report, 12 new products have qualified for inclusion in the report. In just more than six months' time, over 1,000 new reviews have been submitted in the category, indicating increased usage and interest in the sales intelligence space.

Contact data often inaccurate – Sales intelligence software users utilize the tools to uncover contact information for sales prospects. In reviews, users most frequently discussed how the data provided by their sales intelligence tool is often inaccurate, and more often than not they were dissatisfied with paying for out-of-date information. Products in the Sales Intelligence Grid℠ Report were, on average, rated at only 80 percent satisfaction for "contact data accuracy." While this is 3 percentage points higher than reported in the Fall 2016 report, many sales intelligence products still under deliver when it comes to the accuracy of their contact data. Reviewers acknowledged that these inaccuracies are widespread, with only 3 of the 33 products with data for that metric receiving a contact data accuracy rating of 90 percent or greater.

About the Sales Intelligence Grid report:

The report is based on more than 3,866 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 128 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Sales Intelligence category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

