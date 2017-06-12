AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce that Timothy O’Neill, Technical Marketing Manager, will present at the SMTA Upper Midwest Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place on June 22nd, 2017 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Minneapolis - Park Place Hotel in Minneapolis, MN. Additionally, AIM will highlight its revolutionary REL61™ lead-free solder alloy, along with its full line of solder assembly materials.

O’Neill will present the white paper “Benefits and Implications of Finer Mesh Solder Powder,” at the technical forum. This study evaluates the benefits and implications of finer mesh solder powder on various aspects of solder paste performance. Some of the studied variables include print transfer efficiency, print life, wetting, coalescence and process stability.

AIM will also highlight its innovative high reliability, lead-free solder alloys. REL61 addresses the most challenging issues with today’s common lead-free alloys, specifically BTC voiding, cost, durability and tin whiskers. It offers a low cost alternative to SAC alloys, with reliability and performance characteristics superior to SAC305 and other low/no-silver solder alloys. REL22™ is a high reliability, high strength lead-free solder alloy for extreme service environments, with reliability equal to Sn/Ag/Bi/Sb/Ni/Cu and a wider process window. To discover all of AIM’s products and services, visit the company at the SMTA Upper Midwest Expo & Tech Forum for more information.

About Timothy O’Neill

Timothy O'Neill is the Technical Marketing Manager for AIM Solder. With nearly 25 years of experience in electronics soldering, Mr. O’Neill has co-authored several papers on PCB assembly subjects. He is a Certified IPC Specialist, a technical writer and presenter for industry trade publications and events. His commitment and dedication to sharing innovative solutions to challenging problems in the electronics assembly market have earned him recognition from the SMTA as Speaker of Distinction.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.