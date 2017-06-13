Dr. Alan J. Bauman Many in the beauty industry avoid discussing hair loss with their clients because they lack the confidence of having accurate knowledge on the subject. Our program was specifically designed to engage, empower and train these professionals.

Nationally recognized hair loss expert and new treatment pioneer, Dr. Alan J. Bauman, was a featured speaker at the 2017 Premiere Orlando Beauty Conference, a leading event for the beauty industry, which took place June 3-5 in Orlando, Florida. Nearly 60,000 beauty professionals attended this year’s show, where attendees watched demonstrations and presentations from industry experts and attended educational training sessions in a number of areas. This year, for the first time ever, the show expanded its offerings to include an entire education area focusing on hair loss information and trichology knowledge.

Dr. Alan J. Bauman, founder of Bauman Medical in Boca Raton, Florida, was invited to speak on his experience training stylists and beauty professionals on how to help their clients detect and manage hair loss. “Dr. Bauman has long been a leader for his pioneering work and innovation in the field of hair restoration, but has recently become a champion for the beauty industry as well, thanks in large part to the knowledge and experience he shares through his HairCoach training program and his recent launch of the HAIR.University initiative,” commented Steve Reiss, publisher at Modern Salon. Dr. Bauman and Mr. Reiss are frequent collaborators and previously worked together on last year’s inaugural HAIR+Summit by Modern Salon, a comprehensive hair loss information program and conference dedicated specifically for salon owners and stylists. Dr. Bauman has been invited to present again at the 2017 HAIR+Summit later this year in Atlanta, Georgia.

Identifying a knowledge gap in hair loss and hair restoration information, in 2012 Dr. Bauman launched the country’s first certified training program specifically designed for professionals in the beauty industry. Since its inception, the program has certified close to 200 HairCoach locations worldwide. The Bauman Certified HairCoach Program includes online classes as well as hands-on training workshops that educate cosmetologists, salon owners and other beauty and health professionals how to identify the early signs of hair loss, confidently discuss the condition with their clients, as well as gather accurate scientific hair measurements with the HairCheck device. HairCoach graduates also have ongoing access through Dr. Bauman and his program to the latest news and information in hair loss research, medical treatments, minimally-invasive hair transplants and future innovative treatments.

“Many in the beauty industry avoid discussing hair loss with their clients because they lack the confidence of having accurate knowledge on the subject. Our program was specifically designed to engage, empower and train these professionals to help identify the early stages of hair loss and provide their clients with actionable information about early preventative treatments,” explained Dr. Bauman. “Our certified HairCoaches are able to identify the early signs of hair loss, answer key questions about hair loss with compassion and empathy and conduct preliminary, yet highly accurate, hair loss evaluations. It is often these first informal questions that eventually lead to the diagnosis of hair loss by a medical professional while it is still in the early phases, when it has the best chance of being effectively treated and prevented.”

For salon owners, cosmetologists and other beauty professionals interested in applying for the certification class to become a Bauman Certified HairCoach or to learn more about the training program, visit http://www.HAIR.University. Consumers interested in finding a Bauman Certified HairCoach near them can search the online directory http://www.CoachMyHair.com.

About the Orlando Premiere Show: With more than 57,000 attendees each year from all 50 states and over 44 countries; over 800 exhibitors across the 7-acre exhibit floor, there is no better place on the planet for beauty and spa professionals to network and receive the education they need to succeed than Premiere Orlando, the Beauty Industry’s Most Important Show. Premiere Orlando serves as an epicenter for all things salon and spa with the most influential and followed artists and manufacturers all under one roof.

About Dr. Alan J. Bauman, M.D., A.B.H.R.S.:

Alan J. Bauman, M.D. is the founder and chief medical officer of the Bauman Medical Hair Transplant and Hair Loss Treatment Center in Boca Raton, Florida. At more than 11,000 square feet, his clinic is the world’s largest stand-alone treatment center dedicated exclusively to treating hair loss in both men and women. Dr. Bauman has been a full-time hair transplant surgeon who since 1997 has treated almost 20,000 patients and performed over 7,000 hair transplant procedures.

Dr. Bauman was recently once again voted as a top Hair Restoration Physician by the esteemed Aesthetic Everything Network, an annual review process that evaluates doctors’ medical education, training, professional affiliations, experience, expert source status with the national media, disciplinary histories, as well as medical peer and patient feedback.

Dr. Bauman is one of approximately 100 physicians worldwide to achieve board certification from the esteemed American and International Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS). He is a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (FISHRS), an accepted member of the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS), recommended by the American Hair Loss Association (AHLA), a member of Procter & Gamble’s Pantene Hair Research Institute (PHRI), member of and invited speaker for Intercoiffure Canada America, and an active lecturer and physician faculty member for numerous medical organizations.

Dr. Bauman received his M.D. degree from New York Medical College and surgical residency training at Mt. Sinai Medical Center and Beth Israel Medical Center in New York before specializing exclusively in hair transplantation more than twenty years ago. As an award-winning philanthropist and founder of the 501(c)(3) non-profit Bauman Philanthropic Foundation, Dr. Bauman is also the proud recipient of the 2015 ‘Guardian Angel’ award presented at Wigs & Wishes by the founder of Friends Are By Your Side, Mr. Martino Cartier. Dr. Bauman also received the Business Leader of the Year Award presented to him by the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce thanks in part to his community support, active business contributions and philanthropic involvement.

Dr. Bauman has appeared in print, radio and television as a medical expert and successful early-adopter of the most advanced technologies in the treatment of hair loss and was recently listed as a Top Transformational CEO by Forbes. Appearances, interviews and profiles include the Today Show, The Early Show, Good Morning America, Extra, Access Hollywood and Dateline NBC among other TV appearances. Newspaper and Magazine articles and feature stories include The New York Times, Newsweek, Cosmo, Vogue, Allure, O – The Oprah Magazine and Men’s Health among others. Dr. Bauman is available for private individual long-distance or in-office consultations. Call Bauman Medical at 1-561-394-0024 or visit online at http://www.BaumanMedical.com.