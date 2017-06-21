Disability Justice, the Social Security disability experts, have introduced a free, online self-evaluation tool to expedite the Social Security disability application process. Anyone out of work due to any medical condition can now quickly and easily determine their benefits eligibility. There is no phone access required to complete the 15-20 minute evaluation. All information is strictly confidential and securely managed, and can be revisited at any time. Results are submitted directly to Disability Justice for review by a Social Security disability expert.

To complete a self-evaluation, visit apply.disabilityjustice.com.

Disability Justice, headquartered in Philadelphia and with offices across the country, has teams of experienced disability attorneys and staff members dedicated exclusively to assisting clients with SSD cases throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The online evaluation is another way to assist clients within the SSD process.