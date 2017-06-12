Michal Clements, Managing Principal, Insight to Action, LLC They are leaders in the category, on the front lines daily, witnessing Gen Z’s impact on food choices, dining preferences, and even social conversations about food on their campuses.

Award winning university food professionals drawing on their daily interaction with Generation Z will share the latest insights into Gen Z’s food and nutrition preferences with consumer brand marketing executives at the Marketing to Gen Z Conference, July 18, NYC. “For them, Gen Z is not a theoretical customer of the future,” according to Nan McCann, conference producer, “Gen Z is here. They are a generational game-changing force, lining up for breakfast, lunch and dinner… now.“

“Their presentation “Food & Gen Z: Changes Are on The Menu” will be led by Michal Clements, Managing Principal, Insight to Action, LLC. It will feature: Dawn Aubrey, Associate Director of Housing for Dining Services, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Ken Toong, Executive Director, Auxiliary Enterprises, University of Massachusetts Amherst; Rafi Taherian, Associate V.P., Yale Hospitality.” McCann, added, “The up-close and personal, day-to-day Gen Z insights these seasoned executives share will open a whole new perspective on a generation of eaters, who might like an order of “African peanut sweet potato soup” with a clean White Board on the side!”

“They are leaders in the category, on the front lines daily, witnessing Gen Z’s impact on food choices, dining preferences, and even social conversations about food on their campuses,” McCann explained. “This will be a can’t miss session for every marketer responsible for every type of food and beverage from snacks to fast food to entire meals. The market of the future is here.”

Other Marketing to Gen Z Conference sessions feature an earned media presentation from Tribe Dynamics. Cross-cultural research on GenZ’s retail and shopping behavior from Sensis and ThinkNow Research. Additional new Gen Z research from Ketchum and Google. Plus, case studies and interactive forums from recognized leaders in the Z space. Early registrations already include companies as diverse as Merial, CBS, Nestle, KAO and Mars Inc. The conference is sponsored by Google, Ketchum, Sensis, ThinkNow and Strottman.

For the full schedule, Generation Z marketing statistics and complete conference information visit: http://www.genzconference.com or call 860.724.2649 x13. The Marketing to Generation Z Conference is produced by PME® Enterprises LLC, 912 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 101, Wethersfield, CT 06109. PME® http://www.pme-events.com is a sales and marketing agency with a special emphasis on events.