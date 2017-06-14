FreshAire CPAP & Supplies, LLC, a growing medical equipment supply company, that provides sleep apnea equipment in the Wooster, Ohio area, is successfully using CareTend software to manage its HME business operations. Since contracting with Mediware Information Systems to use the CareTend solution, FreshAire CPAP & Supplies has improved productivity and improved compliance for all CPAP, BiPAP, and retail service operations.

Brian Hawk, who founded the company in April 2016, says he searched for a scalable application that could help manage operations and assist with compliance. “The system helps ensure that we meet all documentation requirements for CPAP and BiPAP orders so that we send clean claims the first time. The CareTend application has also helped with our retail operations by utilizing our existing hardware,” says Hawk. “As we have grown our business over the last year, the software has grown with us, and it has been great,” he adds.

With the CareTend software, FreshAire CPAP & Supplies can now allocate less time to compliance and day-to-day operations and focus more on helping its customers. In addition, the software system, which manages inventory with barcode technology, has helped the company ensure that patients never run out of supplies.

“We are thrilled about the efficiencies that FreshAire CPAP & Supplies has seen using the CareTend system,” says Paul O’Toole, vice president and general manager of Mediware’s Home Care Solutions division. “By choosing to automate HME operations, FreshAire CPAP & Supplies can make each day more productive so that they have more time to serve patients,” he adds.

