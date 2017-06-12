We are delighted to partner with Real Foundations to deliver tailored solutions based on common audit requirements identified by Real Estate clients and auditors.

Real Foundations has partnered with Q Software to offer an integrated security and audit solution to Managed Services clients in the Real Estate Industry. The out of the box functionality offers both a cloud based auditing system and a set of tools which fully integrate with the JD Edwards ERP system, providing services and content tailored to the specific needs of each client.

Utilizing the QCloud Automated Audit and Audit Manager platforms allows RealFoundations to provide a full security audit without installing additional software.

RealFoundations Managed Services clients using JDE also benefit from:



Reduction of external auditing costs

Prevention of fraud and prioritized security rework requirements

Summarized findings in critical areas including Master Data, Critical Programs and Data Security.

Customization of Segregation of Duties rules within JDE for Real Estate

Improved security inquiry and net effect of role changes and combinations

Drill down capabilities for investigative issues

JDE users in the REIT and Home Builder markets will find these tools immensely helpful in fulfilling auditor requirements and in preventing fraud on their system.

"Companies in the Real Estate market face particularly stringent compliance challenges, which are very difficult to satisfy with the native JD Edwards Real Estate software," said Mike Ward, Chief Executive Officer at Q Software. "We are delighted to partner with Real Foundations to deliver tailored solutions based on common audit requirements identified by Real Estate clients and auditors."

About Q Software

As an Oracle Gold Partner, Q Software’s Audit, Security Control, and Efficiency solutions help 300+ JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite customers protect their businesses from fraud, whilst significantly reducing the cost, effort and complexity of managing risk and demonstrating regulatory compliance. http://www.qsoftware.com

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations is a professional services firm focused on the real estate industry. With offices on four continents, 400+ client-serving professionals and off-shore delivery capabilities in China and India, RealFoundations provides Management Consulting, Managed Services and Energy Solutions to developers, owners/operators, service providers, institutional investors and corporate occupiers. From the building itself to the way it is used, operated and financed, no firm understands the inner workings of the entire real estate ecosystem as well as RealFoundations. We Make Real Estate Run Better. http://www.realfoundations.net

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.