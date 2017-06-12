Best in Show International - 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante

Saturday’s Concours Americana featured a display of Custom Cars and Hot Rods. A special presentation discussing the concept and creation of these vehicles by Velocity Channel's Chasing Classic Cars host Wayne Carini, Custom Car builders Rob Ida and Rick Dore, along with historian Ken Gross, drew a large crowd.

Best in Show on Saturday went to Al and Sandra San Clemente and their stunning 1935 Packard Dietrich Dual-Cowl Phaeton. The restoration of the car they'd owned for 50 years had just been completed the night before.

The high-performance, French-built vintage Bugattis ruled at Sunday’s Concours International, with more than 20 of these iconic machines lining the waterfront.

A 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante, which had sat idle in a garage for 45 years before it was beautifully restored and shown by a private collector, took home the trophy for Best in Show International.

The coveted People’s Choice Award American went to the 1931 Cadillac 452A All-Weather Phaeton owned by Charles B. Gillett, while Myron Schuster’s 1937 Delahaye 135M Competition Short Wheel Base Roadster was the winner of the People's Choice International.

The children's cars displayed on both days were a big hit. They included a children's Ferrari sporting Greenwich Concours and Americares logos, in which kids were able to sit and have their photo taken for a $5 donation to Americares.

The 10th annual Bonhams auction was a success, with a 92 percent sell-through rate. The top sales were a 1990 Ferrari F40 that sold for $877,250, a 1932 Bugatti Type 49 Roadster with coachwork by Labourdette at $676,500 and the 1993 Bugatti EB 110 that sold for $605,000.

Since its inception, proceeds from the Greenwich Concours have benefited Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization that responds to people affected by poverty or disaster with life-changing medicine, medical supplies and health programs

“We would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2017 Greenwich Concours a success: all of our car exhibitors, our sponsors, our partners, our judges, our volunteers, the town of Greenwich and Americares,” said Mary Wennerstrom, Event Chairman, "We look forward to continuing this tradition in 2018."

The 23rd Greenwich Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for June 2-3, 2018. Featured classes will be announced soon. For more information on the event, please visit the website at: http://www.greenwichconcours.com