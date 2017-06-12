Denville, NJ – June 12, 2017 – Denville law firm Einhorn Harris has announced an exciting new program for area businesses. On-Call for Business provides cost-effective, full-service legal counsel on an as-needed basis for small- to medium-sized businesses. Designed to function as a “virtual” in-house legal department, On-Call provides concierge-level guidance at a fraction of the cost of in-house counsel.

“Today’s successful business must always be ready to adapt to the ever-changing regulatory and legal landscape. We created On-Call to address the need for more proactive, personalized legal counsel for our business clients,” says Gary Botwinick, partner at Einhorn Harris.

The On-Call team is comprised of a diverse group of experienced, business-focused attorneys who are extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of business law. Our attorneys work collaboratively to evaluate your business, identify risks and opportunities, and offer advice and recommendations designed to position you for success.

“When a client enrolls in the On-Call program, our team conducts a comprehensive business audit, creating a 360° legal assessment of all aspects of the business,” adds Tim Ford, partner at Einhorn Harris. “We then deliver a summary of findings that identifies areas of risk or potential liability and areas where improvement or refinement is appropriate. We also revisit the audit on an annual basis with a ‘business check-up’ to monitor any changes to your business and recommend any necessary adjustments.”

For a reasonable annual fee, the program features the comprehensive business audit, a guaranteed client response time of 4 hours or less, 3 hours of prepaid legal services, a 10% discount on hourly rates for continuing services and many more benefits. The initial reaction to the program has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants finding great value in the services and remarkable responsiveness when they need guidance in real time.

“On-Call gives clients the ability to engage with an attorney who has a unique understanding of their business, for matters large and small,” adds Botwinick. “Often, the advice given for a seemingly minor challenge can prevent major issues, which can have much broader ramifications, from erupting.”

From employment practices and contract negotiations, to collections and risk management, a closely-held business requires proactive planning and ongoing legal guidance in order to avoid unnecessary risks and ensure prosperity. On-Call provides affordable peace of mind, allowing clients to focus on running their business.

For information about Einhorn Harris On-Call, please call 973-627-0088 or visit http://www.einhornharris.com/practices/on-call-for-business/

