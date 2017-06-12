IAM 300 The IP market is becoming increasingly international, with companies across the world now focusing on creating maximum value from the assets that they own. says IAM editor Joff Wild

AutoHarvest Foundation, a global online meeting place for innovators of all types with an interest in advanced manufacturing, announced today that its co-founder & president, Mr. Jayson D. Pankin, was ranked one of the World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategist for the fourth consecutive year.

The world’s pre-eminent IP strategists have today been named in the latest edition of the IAM Strategy 300 – The World’s Leading IP Strategists, published online by IAM and free to access. The unique guide lists the individuals that in-depth research, undertaken by a team based in London, Washington DC and Hong Kong, has shown possess world-class skills in the development and roll-out of strategies that maximise the value of patents, copyright, trademarks and other IP rights.

The IAM research team spoke to a wide range of senior corporate IP managers in North America, Europe and Asia, as well as third-party IP service providers, in order to identify these IP leaders: men and women whose business is the creation, development and deployment of strategies that enable IP owners to gain maximum value from their portfolios. Only those individuals nominated multiple times by different parties as outstanding IP strategists are listed in the IAM Strategy 300.

Not only does the publication feature world-class, third-party IP advisers, but it also includes individuals that work inside operating companies. This reflects the growing importance that businesses across the world attach to having in-house IP value creation expertise, alongside the legal expertise that has traditionally characterized corporate IP functions. Notably, there is now an emerging group of senior IP business leaders that are not lawyers by training, but instead have backgrounds in other disciplines.

“IP helps to drive the 21st century economy, creating strong incentives to invest in the creation and roll-out of brands and all types of content, as well as the innovation process. This makes IP strategists more important than they have ever been before. Their ability to create significant value makes them indispensable, wherever in the world they operate,” says IAM editor Joff Wild. “Since it was launched, the IAM Strategy 300 has become the go-to guide for those seeking to find out who leads the way when it comes to IP strategy. We invest considerable time and effort into identifying the right candidates for inclusion and we salute all those who have made it into the final publication. For the work they do, they deserve this recognition.”

“The IP market is becoming increasingly international, with companies across the world now focusing on creating maximum value from the assets that they own. That makes IP strategists more important than they have ever been before,” says IAM editor Joff Wild. “We are delighted that this publication has become the recognized source of reference for those seeking to identify the men and women who offer best-in-class expertise. What’s more, we believe that the roles all those named in the IAM Strategy 300 play is only going to increase importance over the coming years. We salute each and every one of them.”

“Jayson’s recognition by IAM acknowledges AutoHarvest’s role in the manufacturing sector as a neutral virtual meeting place for innovation collaboration. For example, new relationships this year with the Licensing Executive Society to advance technology transfer education and selected to lead the first US Delegation to the China Entrepreneur Club’s Green Company Summit on Earth Day, recognize AutoHarvest’s inclusive innovation community” said founding AutoHarvest board member Dr. Val Livada, retired faculty member of the MIT Sloan School.

About AutoHarvest Foundation

AutoHarvest Foundation, a 501(C) (3) nonprofit organization, created and operates a unique innovation ecosystem led by some of the most highly respected figures in the automotive and manufacturing industries. In 2012, AutoHarvest.org was launched as the world’s only truly neutral and global on-line meeting place for innovators of all types with an interest in advanced manufacturing. This system allows users of all types to showcase capabilities, technologies and needs system-wide and then privately connect with fellow inventors and commercializers to explore technology and business development opportunities of mutual interest. The AutoHarvest interest group consists of over 400 prominent R&D and manufacturing organizations from industry, government and academia. AutoHarvest is part of the Detroit Regional Innovation Network. For more information, visit: http://www.autoharvest.org

About IAM

The IAM Strategy 300 is available in printed format and online at http://www.IAM300.com.

IAM (http://www.IAM-media.com) is produced in London by the IP Division of Globe Business Media Group and reports on intellectual property as a business asset. Its primary focus is on how intellectual property can be best managed and exploited to create corporate value. The publication’s core readership comprises senior executives in IP-owning companies, corporate counsel, private practice lawyers and attorneys, licensing and technology transfer managers, and investors and analysts. Further information from: Elisha Jadav, IP Division, London - ejadav(at)GlobeBMG(dot)com