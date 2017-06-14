Perrin Conferences is set for the 5th annual Mid-Atlantic Asbestos Litigation Conference, taking place June 15, 2017 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, DE. Year after year, this conference continues to attract a growing number of those involved in the asbestos litigation industry, and precede its reputation as one of the most comprehensive educational forums for all interested parties. Demonstrating a balanced range of views and opinions on relevant, cutting-edge topics and trends, conference speakers and attendees include many of the nation’s leading plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges and insurance professionals.

The 2017 conference will be chaired by Patrick Haines, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, Edwardsville, IL and Loreto P. Rufo, Esq., Rufo Associates, P.A., Hockessin, DE.

This one day conference is comprised of panels and events that bring-forth and disseminate the multifaceted legal, scientific, and insurance implications related to asbestos litigation. Panel topics will include the Jurisdictional Update: Status of the Litigation and Recent Decisions; Handling Take Home Exposure Claims; The Judicial Perspective; Industrial and Cosmetic Talc Litigation; The Importance of ADR; and Ethical Considerations in Deposition Practice. Additionally, this year’s conference will include a Women’s breakfast designed to encourage and foster supportive relationships in those communities within the asbestos litigation industry.

In addition to providing exclusive opportunities for learning, networking, and information sharing, this conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. For more information, registration, and hotel accommodations, please visit http://www.PerrinConferences.com.



* About Perrin Conferences: As the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education (CE/CLE) in an atmosphere of learning, networking and sharing. The company’s conferences and other programs attract influential leaders and foremost talent in the legal industry to discuss current topics in litigation through mock trials, presentations and webinars, setting the standard in professional litigation education and networking. # # #

***

About Perrin Conferences

As the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education (CE/CLE) in an atmosphere of learning, networking and sharing. The company’s conferences attract influential leaders and foremost talent in the legal industry to discuss current topics in litigation through mock trials, presentations and webinars, setting the standard in professional litigation education and networking.