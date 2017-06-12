American Addiction Treatment Association No one wants to find themselves in a situation where they face an accusation of healthcare fraud. Past News Releases RSS

The American Addiction Treatment Association (AATA) published regulatory summaries to support Washington and Pennsylvania-based addiction treatment programs for staying compliant with their state’s laws and regulations. Washington and Pennsylvania mark the tenth and eleventh states where AATA has made these resources available to its membership. AATA previously launched regulatory compliance resources in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, and Michigan.

“AATA’s membership format provides educational access to state specific laws and regulations. We’ve now launched the regulatory compliance information in eleven states so that addiction treatment and sober living program leaders can increase their knowledge. Similar to much of the country, Washington and Pennsylvania are experiencing an opioid abuse and drug overdose crisis. With an increased need for addiction treatment programs and sober living facilities, we assist programs by providing resources that help them protect and grow their practice,” said Harry Nelson, AATA’s Founding Chair. “The regulatory landscape is already changing across the country. With the creation of government task forces to enforce regulatory compliance in addition to an increase in the legal requirements for certification or licensure of addiction treatment centers and sober homes, information needs to be accessible to programs. No one wants to find themselves in a situation where they face an accusation of healthcare fraud.”

AATA’s online resources provides information on licensing and certification, operations, reimbursement, clinical standards, patient privacy, quality assurance, and risk management. Additionally, AATA addresses controversial marketing issues.

“The most prohibited marketing practices in addiction treatment revolve around inappropriate inducements in violation of the anti-kickback statutes and waiver or discounting client financial responsibility. Federal and state laws also prohibit facilities from paying marketers for client referrals. Similarly, clients must never be financially induced in choosing a particular facility,” Nelson said. “Prohibited marketing practices include making misleading claims, offering services which exceed professional competence, or making claims unsupported by evidence about the programs’ effectiveness." If you are ill-informed about legal marketing practices, your program would benefit from joining the American Addiction Treatment Association and accessing AATA’s Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit which also covers these issues.

AATA Membership is available to recovery industry professionals, owners, and operators to navigate the evolving clinical and regulatory landscapes. AATA delivers reliable information and resources on compliance and best practices by tracking industry trends, federal and state rules and regulations, and payor activity and requirements. For more information on becoming a member or vendor of the Association, visit http://www.addiction-tx.com, call (888) 958-2282, or email: info(at)addiction-tx.com.