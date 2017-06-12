SharePoint Fest Seattle will be held at the Washington State Convention Center August 8 - 11, 2017. During Omar Shahine's and Chris McNulty's opening keynote "The Future of SharePoint is Now, Reinventing Content Collaboration," SharePoint Fest Seattle attendees will learn about Microsoft's innovations that empower people and organizations to intelligently discover, share, and collaborate on content from anywhere, on virtually any device. Join Microsoft as they share the mobile first, cloud-first vision and roadmap for OneDrive, SharePoint and Office 365.

Thursday, August 10th, 2017 from 8:15 - 9:30 am: The Future of SharePoint is Now, Reinventing Content Collaboration

About Omar Shahine

Omar runs Product for SharePoint and OneDrive consumer and business services in Office 365. He has worked on OneDrive since August 2010 when he led a multi-year change in strategy and capability for OneDrive. Today he leads a team of Program Managers who deliver OneDrive and SharePoint across a range of devices, and is integrated into thousands of products. He's been at Microsoft since 1998 and worked on various products and services. He lives in Seattle with his wife and two kids.

About Chris McNulty

Chris McNulty is a Sr. Product Manager for SharePoint and Office 365 at Microsoft. Chris’s experience as CTO includes companies as diverse as Dell Software/Quest, and Cryptzone/HiSoftware. He was first recognized as a SharePoint MVP in 2013, and led the SharePoint consulting practice at KMA, a Boston based Microsoft Gold Partner. A frequent speaker at events around the globe, Chris is the author of the “SharePoint 2013 Consultant’s Handbook” among other works. He also blogs at http://www.chrismcnulty.net/blog. Recently, he was recognized at the Ignite Conference as one of the Top 25 Office 365 Influencers in the community today. Chris holds an MBA from Boston College in Investment Management and has over twenty years’ experience in financial services technology with John Hancock, State Street, GMO and Santander.

About SharePoint Fest Seattle

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle