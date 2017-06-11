“The new fiduciary rule has been contested and debated for some time, but the objectives of the rule are consistent with the client-first approach our members have promoted for investment and wealth management for 30 years,” said Sean Walters, CEO, IMCA.

With the Department of Labor’s long-debated fiduciary rule set to go into effect today, Investment Management Consultants Association® (IMCA®) is highlighting its educational offerings for investment and wealth professionals seeking guidance and best practices for being successful within the context of the new rule.

“IMCA is dedicated to offer the most up-to-date, comprehensive continuing education for investment and wealth professionals, and we’re certainly at an important inflection point today,” said Sean Walters, CAE, chief executive officer. “The new fiduciary rule has been contested and debated for some time, but the objectives of the rule are consistent with the client-first approach we and our members have promoted for investment and wealth management for 30 years.”

The CIMA® certification administered by IMCA is an advanced professional certification for financial advisors and investment consultants that provides sophisticated investment knowledge, along with the practical tools to meet the real-world needs of individual and institutional investors. As it relates to the new Department of Labor fiduciary rule, the Code of Professional Responsibility for CIMA professionals and the CIMA core body of knowledge apply institutional standards to individual clients.

“Whether all aspects of the Department of Labor rule are implemented, advisors will continue to be scrutinized on how well they apply a comprehensive, defensible, prudent investment process when making investment recommendations. CIMA certification focuses on the knowledge and skills needed to fulfill this role,” added Walters.

To further benefit advisors and their teams in aligning with the standards set forth by the fiduciary rule, IMCA has released two comprehensive online offerings.



Fiduciary Best Practices: This course explores the rule’s requirements and its implications for investment and wealth advisors, as well as helps individuals understand how these standards and requirements work with other standards to which they may be held. It offers a variety of expert opinions, creates opportunity to test and apply a participant’s understanding of what they are learning, and offers tailored instruction to supplement the core curriculum.

Aimed at junior advisors or team members supporting investment advisors, the Essentials of Investment Consulting Program is designed to enhance the knowledge of core topics related to the investment consulting process. This program is comprised of two courses—the Investment Consulting Process and Math for Investment Consultants. It provides an educational primer on investment consulting, covering fundamental concepts and applications, including: how to select managers, construct portfolios, investment types, manager selection, performance measurement, investment policies, and fundamental concepts for managing money for portfolio growth.

Based on the Investments and Wealth Competency Matrix, a framework designed to ensure that IMCA’s advanced education remains on the forefront of an evolving industry, these two courses are available to both IMCA members and nonmembers. Additional information on IMCA’s comprehensive investment and wealth continuing education opportunities is available at http://www.imca.org, or contact Greta Gloven, director of communications, ggloven@imca.org or 303-850-3079.

About IMCA

Established in 1985, IMCA is a nonprofit professional association and credentialing organization serving individual members and certificants in 37 countries around the world. IMCA members collectively manage more than $3 trillion, providing investment consulting and wealth management services to individual and institutional clients. Since 1988, IMCA has offered the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), which meets international accreditation standards (ANSI/ISO 17024) for personnel certification. The CIMA certification consistently distinguishes those who meet a global standard of competency and skills in investment management from those who do not. IMCA’s Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) certification is suited for wealth management professionals working with high-net-worth clients. In 2016, IMCA’s educational programs hosted more than 6,000 professionals.

IMCA® and Investment Management Consultants Association® are registered trademarks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. CIMA®, Certified Investment Management Analyst®, CIMC®, CPWA®, and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® are registered certification marks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. does not discriminate in educational opportunities or any other characteristic protected by law.