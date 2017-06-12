Summertime Gifts for Dad with Scott Steinberg

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to take a look at some great gifts for Dad. Recently, tech expert, Dad, and Founder of SELECT Magazine, Scott Steinberg, teamed with YourUpdateTV to help pick out some things Dad is going to love this summer.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/uUxH6YS02nc

Something for the Grill-Master

Every summertime get-together starts and ends with a great grill, but the Kenmore Elite Stainless Steel 5 Burner Gas Grill, will make Dad want to grill year round. With generous cooking space, Dad will have plenty of room to cook for a full backyard barbecue or an intimate weeknight dinner. Put down the flashlight, as the Kenmore Elite 700 sports two halogen lights and a built-in LED control panel that will have Dad cooking safely even after the sun sets and motorized rotisserie that will definitely impress. It’s the perfect option for any grill-master and must-have for any outdoor barbeque this summer.

Tools Not Ties

Everyone knows that ties are a popular gift every Father’s Day. But don’t we think Dad wants something he can actually use this year? The Craftsman brand is putting new, innovate twists on classic hand tools with its Trusted Tools Reinvented line available at Sears. The Craftsman Sidewinder Tape Measure has a patented, lay-flat design making it the most stable tape measure on the market, so DIY tasks are easier than ever for Dad. The Craftsman TruGrip™ 4-piece Pliers Set is designed for comfort and control, helping dads get the job done faster. The Arc Joint Pliers can be adjusted to five different positions for versatility, and the Diagonal Pliers gives dad 16 times more cutting force to handle the toughest of jobs.

‘Make Him an Offer He Can’t Refuse’

While we all love a good summer party, sometimes Dad really just wants to kick-back and settle in with a classic movie. This year, turn your Father’s Day into Godfather’s Day. Francis Ford Coppola’s epic is turning 45 this year, and Paramount is celebrating by offering the film on Blu-Ray, including hours of bonus material and behind-the-scenes footage detailing all of the drama surrounding the film’s production. A cinematic classic, the Godfather is an excellent way to spend a summer evening. You can find the film on Blu-Ray in stores or online for under $10 – or in the words of Don Corleone, it’s an offer you can’t refuse.

Something for Dad’s Mug

No matter how Dad makes or takes his coffee, Folgers® Coffeehouse Blend is a thoughtful – and delicious – gift for Father’s Day. Folger’s is staple of summer coffee routines and the Coffeehouse Blend is a medium-dark roast with a distinct flavor that starts smooth and finishes bold. No matter how Dad likes to drink his coffee – French press, iced, pour over, cold brew and more – that classic Folgers taste will come through. Being a Dad can be exhausting – keep his head in the game with Folger’s Coffeehouse Blend.

For more information, check out these products and more at AKeynoteSpeaker.com

About Scott Steinberg:

The author of the bestselling Modern Parent’s Guide Series & founder of SELECT Magazine™, over one billion people have turned to leading trends expert and analyst (as seen in 600+ outlets from CNN to Rolling Stone) Scott Steinberg for insight into the latest consumer, business and lifestyle/family trends. An award-winning provider of keynote speeches, workshops and seminars for Fortune 500 businesses, non-profits, associations and educational institutes, he's partnered with many leading organizations to deliver game-changing leadership, education, and change management programs. His website is AKeynoteSpeaker

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.