Today the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced that plant-based nutrition leader and healthy food pioneer Kashi® will present and host the American College of Lifestyle Medicine’s upcoming invitation-only Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable on June 15th and serve as presenting sponsor of the public ACLM 2017 Healthcare Transformation Summit from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 16th at the Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach, Carlsbad.

ACLM formed the Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable in 2016 to bring ACLM’s physician leaders together with business leaders to design and implement strategies to advance public awareness and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine, as well as collaborate on policy and advocacy issues.

This year’s annual Healthcare Transformation Summit, which brings together healthcare executives and medical professionals to discuss innovative approaches that integrate lifestyle medicine strategies into existing programs, will highlight innovative worksite wellness efforts. This symposium will include presentations by executives representing large employers, such as Cummins and Whole Foods Market, along with health systems that have successfully implemented lifestyle medicine initiatives to improve outcomes, reduce costs and expand new revenue models.

“We are thrilled and grateful to have Kashi take this lead role in our San Diego events,” said ACLM President George Guthrie, MD, MPH, FACLM. “Not only are they an inaugural founding member of our Corporate Roundtable, they are passionately dedicated to the power of food as medicine. This movement starts at home, but is being embraced by the innovators in corporate wellness.”

“Kashi was founded more than 30 years ago on the belief that real food can drive positive changes in ourselves and the world,” said Jeff Johnson, Kashi Senior Director Marketing. “Our philosophy meshes well with the evidence-based beliefs and work of ACLM, and we look forward to working together to showcase the positive benefits of living a healthy lifestyle.”

Some 80% or more of all healthcare spending pays for the treatment of conditions rooted in poor lifestyle choices. Given that these rising drug and benefit costs are dramatically impacting employers, lifestyle-related programs create new opportunities to quickly address these issues.

To register for the Healthcare Transformation Summit, go to http://www.lifestylemedicine.org/summit.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE

ACLM is the professional medical association for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable healthcare system. More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanizing force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective desire to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the cause of disease. Join today at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org

ABOUT KASHI COMPANY

Kashi believes eating more plants is the catalyst for a healthier life. A natural lifestyle pioneer since 1984, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals, powders, entrees and snacks with curated ingredients that #GOTOGETHER. All Kashi products being made today – including its GOLEAN and Heart to Heart brands – are Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kashi is proud to partner with QAI on the industry's first Certified Transitional program, which recognizes crops in transition from conventional to organic. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, Calif. To learn more, please visit Kashi.com, Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Kashi, Twitter at https://twitter.com/Kashifoods, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kashi/ or YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/user/Kashi.