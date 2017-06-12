Tori will be a fantastic addition to the MBI Board. Given her broad experience in the container structures market, she will be able to help guide MBI through this relatively new segment of the modular marketplace.

As the demand for containerized structures has grown, Falcon Structures CEO Stephen Shang has worked closely with MBI in the pursuit of fair and sensible codes and regulations for the shipping container industry.

MBI has also played a key role in validating containerized structures as a viable solution within the modular building industry. Recently, the organization invited Falcon Structures to nominate a representative to serve on its Board of Directors, and Shang nominated Smiley for the role.

“Tori will be a fantastic addition to the MBI Board. Given her broad experience in the container structures market, she will be able to help guide MBI through this relatively new segment of the modular marketplace,” says Shang.

For her part, Smiley is grateful to Shang for the nomination and to MBI for giving her the opportunity to represent the container structures industry, while helping support MBI’s mission, which reads:

As the Voice of Commercial Modular Construction,TM it is MBI’s mission to expand the use of offsite construction through innovative construction practices, outreach, and education to the construction community and customers, and recognition of high quality modular designs and facilities.

According to Smiley, “I really look forward to serving our industry and promoting modular building through my role on the Professional Education Committee. My goal is to help educate the public on the means, methods, and benefits of modular building and encourage universities and trade organizations to push for course work in modular building methods.”

MBI, in conjunction with Clemson University, has published the book, “Introduction to Commercial Modular Construction.” Following the worldwide acceptance of this book as one of the go-to guides for understanding the modular industry, MBI and Clemson worked together to create a self-paced professional online course worth 1.5 CEUs.

In her role as a member of the Professional Education Committee, Smiley will introduce the book and online course to educators and industry leaders. The course explores the process of commercial modular construction from the discussion of client needs, through design and fabrication, to transportation and installation of modules.

